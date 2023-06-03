Yellowstone tourists put newborn elk calf in car, drive to police station

When officials at national parks warn visitors not to interfere or mess with animals, some take that advice and some don't.

Over Memorial Day weekend, tourists decided to take matters into their own hands when coming upon a newborn elf.

“During the Memorial Day weekend, visitors placed an elk calf in their car while likely driving on U.S. Highway 191 in the park and brought the newborn to the West Yellowstone, Montana, Police Department,” officials said in a report, according to outsider.com.

“The elk [calf] later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown," the report states

Even if the tourists were trying to do a good deed, violators can face some serious penalties.

Yellowstone National Park mandates visitors must “stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk."

A bull elk pauses in front of the federal courthouse at Mammoth Hot Springs inside Yellowstone National Park.

Those who break the law face fines and jail time. Last month, a man pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife. He received a $500 fine and was required to make other payments to Yellowstone.

If that doesn't make people listen to park officials, maybe this warning from them will.

"Yellowstone’s scenic wonders are sure to take your breath away: don’t let them take your life," officials say on the website.

