Which ‘Yellowstone’ stars walked the red carpet in Fort Worth for Season 5 premiere?

Brayden Garcia
·2 min read

All eyes were on one of North Texas’ favorite sons — Taylor Sheridan — as he brought his hit TV show “Yellowstone” to Fort Worth Sunday for its season 5 premiere.

The Stockyards soiree brought out a select list of stars from the Paramount Network television show. Joining Sheridan at the premiere were Kevin Costner’s TV son, Luke Grimes, who plays “Kayce Dutton,” and Kelsey Asbille, who play’s Grime’s onscreen wife, “Monica Dutton.” Brecken Merrill, who plays John Dutton’s grandson, was also at the shindig.

A pensive Luke Grimes at the season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth.
Taylor Sheridan walked down the red carpet event before a screening of “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth.
Other stars at the event were Gil Birmingham who plays “Thomas Rainwater,” Wendy Moniz who plays “Governor Lynelle Perry,” and Jefferson White who plays the affable “Jimmy Hurdstrom” — who spent time at the 6666 Ranch near Lubbock in Season 4.

Costner did not make the date to the disappointment of some fans. It was a low-key affair at the swanky Drover Hotel, except for a few bright lights from media cameras.

White, or Jimmy for “Yellowstone” fans, arrived at the Drover alone in a gray suit and a black T-shirt. Clearly no 6666 Ranch gear for Jimmy. Grimes and Birmingham shared the red carpet, with Chief Rainwater fielding a few questions. Asbille stopped for photos in a long black dress and a new hairstyle. Could this be the mom do? Sheridan, with family in tow, walked past the press line straight into the Drover.

The stars then joined dozens at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater for a screening of the first episode of Season 5. Paramount Network is airing the two-hour, two-episode premiere of “Yellowstone” at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Picking Fort Worth’s Stockyards as the venue for the premiere was an inspired choice. Last year, Sheridan and his crew shot “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone,” right here in Cowtown. The production — with its coterie of stars in tow including Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — caused quite a stir.

After the screening, the stars returned to the Drover Hotel for a party.

