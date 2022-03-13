'Yellowstone' Star Piper Perabo Teases Major News About Kevin Costner's Character

Yellowstone viewers have come to know and love John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) over the past four seasons. He’s loyal, he’s got grit, and we’d be remiss not to mention how well he rocks the cowboy uniform. It’s because of all three of those things that John caught the eye of Summer Higgins (played by Piper Perabo), a season-four newbie.

As a recap, Summer enters the world of Yellowstone as an environmental activist protesting the Livestock Association and their happenings. In the midst of it all, she throws a rock at Kayce during her group’s demonstration, gets thrown in jail for the act per John’s request, and then ends up back at his house for the night. While it was never discussed exactly what happened that night, Beth surely believed something did, so she threatened Summer with a knife after stumbling upon her in the Dutton Ranch kitchen. Since then, Summer has interacted with the Duttons a number of times, but hints at a burgeoning relationship were pretty much null.

Of course, that was up until Piper’s appearance at the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show. There, ever-so-nonchalantly, she teased what could very well be a budding romance between the Yellowstone characters.

"The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone,” she revealed. “I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story. We're turning up the heat. It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."

Needless to say, can season five hurry up already?

