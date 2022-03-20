'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With His Wife

The stars came out for the ACM Awards, and it wasn't just the country music singers who put on a show. Celebrities like Yellowstone's own Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) made heads turn on the red carpet too. Luke appeared alongside his wife of three years, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues. The couple tends to keep a low profile, but they made an exception for the Las Vegas show



Bianca posted the photo to her Instagram feed with the caption, "Thank you @acmawards for having us ❤️ dream come true night." Fans commented with countless fire emojis and messages like, "cutest couple ever ❤️," "Stunning as always," and "You both have amazing hair :)"

Luke and Bianca looked effortlessly cool while walking the red carpet. Luke kept it casual in jeans, cowboy boots, a white button-down shirt, and blazer, while Bianca stunned in a black mini dress, nude heels, a choker, and loose wavy locks.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Luke also posed on the red carpet with his on-screen wife, Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). Kelsey donned a form-fitting black dress with head-turning cutouts. Kelsey and Luke had the honors of presenting the awards to Lainey Wilson for Song of the Year and to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for Single of the Year.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actors have not received season 5 scripts yet. Season 4 ended with Monica announcing her pregnancy and Kayce enduring a harrowing tribal ritual. Luke admitted, "We honestly have no idea what’s coming up," but he's not counting on a happy ending for the couple. Luke said, "Yeah, but who knows? We might die tomorrow. It's kind of the Yellowstone [trademark]." Kelsey explained, "I hope that they’ll be happy in the end, but it’s not likely, to be honest."

The on-screen duo wasn't all business. They took time to take selfies with fans, including country music star Walker Hayes, who performed his hit "Fancy Like" during the broadcast.



