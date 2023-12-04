'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Looks Super Fit In Low-Cut Red Jumpsuit

NBC - Getty Images

Yellowstone star and country singer Lainey Wilson flaunted her rockin' bod in a red-hot jumpsuit.

She took the stage for an unforgettable performance during NBC's Christmas at Graceland.

Graceland put Lainey's jumpsuit on display in the ICONS exhibit at Elvis Presley’s Memphis Complex.



Lainey Wilson took the stage for an unforgettable performance during NBC's Christmas at Graceland, and it's safe to say her fans are all shook up. The Yellowstone star wore head-to-toe red for the festive event and paid tribute to the King of Rock and Roll and his love of the holiday.

NBC - Getty Images

Lainey performed "Santa Claus Is Back In Town," a song first recorded on Elvis' Christmas Album in 1957. Her bedazzled red jumpsuit, complete with her trademark bellbottoms, red cowboy hat, and cape, was designed by fashion designer and Project Runway all star Johnathan Kayne. Johnathan commented on Lainey's Instagram post: "It was such a pleasure to create this Custom jumpsuit and cape for you! Your performance was epic! Definitely Entertainer of the Year beautiful 🤩🔥🔥🔥!!!!!"

Of course, Lainey's fans agreed with this assessment and jumped in the comments to leave words of support:



"Absolute QUEEN looking stunning as ever😍❤️😍"

"Love your outfit love the cape to honor Elvis! You did an Amazing performance! You are the Queen of Country ❤️❤️"

"Smoking hot as always 🔥"

"Elvis may be the king, but you are the queen ❤️💚🎄"

Lainey's outfit was immediately given a place of honor. Graceland put it on display in the ICONS exhibit at Elvis Presley’s Memphis Complex.

If you missed the Christmas at Graceland special, you can stream it now on Peacock. NBC will be airing it again on December 21 at 8 p.m. EST.

