'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Just Revealed Whether She's Returning to the Show

Lainey Wilson is famous for her "Bell Bottom Country" sound, but last year, she stole fans' hearts as Abby on season 5 of Yellowstone. Now that we (finally!) know that the show will be returning in November, viewers want to know if Lainey will be reprising her role on the hit Paramount Network show.

In the first half of season 5, just as the romance between Abby and Ryan (Ian Bohen) was heating up, Ryan found out he had to help move the herd to Texas and would be gone for a year. He explained the decision to Abby by comparing his life as a cowboy to her career as a singer. Abby kissed him and said, "Chasing a dream? That I understand, and I hope you catch it. Just wish that dream was me."

Abby first appeared on the show's fifth season, but the singer's relationship with the show goes back even further. Seven of her songs have been featured on the Yellowstone soundtrack, dating back to season 2.

When discussing her possible return to the show, Lainey told Country Living, "I'm realizing that the TV business is just as crazy, if not crazier, than the music business." Lainey said that she's just "waiting for Taylor Sheridan to give me the green light and between tour and everything we'll figure it out."

"I laugh and say he hasn't taken me to the train station yet so I could easily be back in there, so we'll see," she quipped. Regardless of what happens, Lainey is grateful for the experience and the exposure. For country music fans, it has helped put a face to her music. While songwriting will always be her number one, Lainey says, "it's definitely opened a new door for me. The step outside my comfort zone has been fun."

Lainey isn't the only singer on the show. Her costars Luke Grimes and Ryan Bingham both have musical careers. "Taylor Sheridan finds country artists, like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and helps them be creative in different kind of ways and helps them see something in them before they see it in themselves," Lainey says.

We're crossing our fingers that Lainey gets the call from Taylor soon!

