'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costners' New Instagram Photo Has Fans Talking

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is feeling nostalgic, and who can blame him? The 68-year-old actor has an iconic career that spans four decades, and he had made countless fans along the way. He took to Instagram to share a throwback photo, and his comments about fan interactions might come as a surprise to some of his followers.



Kevin shared a black-and-white photo from his younger days. In the picture, he's wearing a leather jacket and round glasses while he signs autographs for fans. The photo appears to be from the late 1980s, around the time he was starring in The Untouchables and Bull Durham.

Kevin wrote, "Who remembers autographs? I get asked more often to take a picture these days, but I’ll never forget how surreal it felt that someone might want my autograph. There’s something really sweet about it."



Fans were quick to comment on the Academy Award winner's post:

"I would love love love your autograph. Look how far you have come. An amazing career!"

"I remember we could hardly wait for the opportunity for a" moment in time ", for an autograph! Texting has taken away some of the greatest memorabilia, like hand written love letters & cards as well! ❤️"

"I would take one from you IF I ever had that chance to meet you. You’re an amazing person ❤️"

"I collect autographs. Somehow pics seem like violation of privacy. An autographs is way more authentic and personal."

Yellowstone will return in November 2024 for its final episodes, but Kevin's future on the drama is unclear. What we do know is the first installment of his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, will premiere on June 28.

