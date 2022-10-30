'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston with Emotional Instagram Post



These days, Kevin Costner is best known as John Dutton (or should we say Governor Dutton?) on Paramount Network's hit drama, Yellowstone. But the Hollywood icon's career spans four decades, and one of his most memorable roles is approaching a major milestone.

Kevin starred alongside legendary singer Whitney Houston in the 1992 film The Bodyguard. The Oscar-winning actor and Grammy- and Emmy-winning actress and singer teamed up for the blockbuster movie, which was the second-highest grossing film of the year. The soundtrack, featuring Whitney's chart-topper "I Will Always Love You," sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. Now 30 years have passed, and fans can commemorate the anniversary in a special way: with a movie theater screening.

Kevin shared news about the special event on Instagram. Kevin wrote, "In November, 30 years after its first premiere, The Bodyguard will be returning to theaters. I couldn’t be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera. I hope you’ll join us in celebrating this movie and her legacy." Kevin and Whitney remained close friends after filming, and he even delivered the eulogy at her funeral after she died in 2012 at age 48.

Fans left comments like, "One of my absolute favorites… and that soundtrack!! ❤️" and "The Bodyguard is coming back to theaters?! Dreams do come true." Another wrote, "TEARS EXCITEMENT ALL THE FEELS 🔥"

You don't want to miss this event! The Bodyguard is returning to the big screen for two days only: November 6 and 9. Visit thebodyguard30.com to buy tickets. If you can't make it to the theater, stream it at home on HBO Max or rent it on Prime Video.



