'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stepped Out in a Backless Top Made of Leather Gloves

We've been used to seeing Kelsey Asbille in high-fashion looks, but the Yellowstone star took things to a new level with her daring outfit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The 31-year-old actress did not attend the Oscars' ceremony but was in attendance to walk the red carpet at the afterparty hosted by Radhika Jones.

Jon Kopaloff

She wore an incredible all-black look by Maison Margiela. The slinky floor-length silk skirt is paired with an edgy leather halter top. She skipped any jewelry except for an eye-catching diamond-encrusted watch by Piaget.

Upon closer investigation, the top, which is almost completely backless, is constructed of leather gloves.

Kelsey shared images from the night with her fans on Instagram and was bombarded with comments. Fans left messages like, "She could easily be in running for most beautiful in Hollywood," "Gorgeous mama 🔥," "STUUUUNNING!!! 🖤🖤🖤," and "You look like a villain I love it 😍😍😍😍😍"

Kelsey will reprise her role as Monica Dutton when Yellowstone returns in the summer. Until then, we'll be on the lookout for more fashion moments from the star.

