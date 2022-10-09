'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Looks Stunning in a Black Mini Skirt and Leather Boots



The countdown is officially on for season 5 of Yellowstone. As fans eagerly await the November 13 premiere, one star of the show made a very fashionable appearance in France.



Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife Monica, headed abroad for Paris Fashion Week, where she made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show.

Kelsey shared a photo from the Paris Fashion Week event with her fans on Instagram. She posed alongside Louis Vuitton fashion director Nicolas Ghesquièr. Kelsey dazzled in a bright red oversized sweater, a black felt mini skirt with a long train, and black knee-high boots. (Love this look? We found a similar sweater on Amazon for less than $40.)

Kelsey's Yellowstone costars hit the comments section. Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) wrote, "Beautiful!" and singer Lainey Wilson, who is joining the cast for season 5, commented, "Hot mama."

Photo credit: Marc Piasecki

Fans chimed in with comments like, "YOU ARE A QUEEN" and "an actual angel." Other fans can't get over Kelsey's short bob haircut, which is a dramatic change from her typical long locks, and left messages like, "Gorgeous. Loving the haircut," "KELS LOOKING LIKE A SNACK WITH THIS HAIR 🔥," and "Ohk chop!!! 🔥🔥🔥"



Photo credit: Edward Berthelot

We can't wait to see more of Kelsey (and find out what the future holds for her and Kayce) when Yellowstone returns in a few weeks.

