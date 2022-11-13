'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Made a Stunning CMAs Appearance with His Wife Cynthia

Katie Bowlby
·2 min read
Yellowstone fans were treated to a rare red carpet appearance by one of the show's stars ahead of the season 5 premiere. And Cole Hauser (aka fan-favorite Rip Wheeler) did not disappoint.

The star appeared with his wife of 15 years, Cynthia Daniel (you may recognize her and her twin sister from the 1990s TV show Sweet Valley High). Cole wore a gray Brooks Brothers suit with a black shirt and tie, boots by Ranch Road, and his trademark black cowboy hat, and Cynthia wore a perfectly fitted gold gown with a high leg slit. Cole later took the stage to present the award for Album of the Year to Luke Combs.

nashville, tennessee november 09 cole hauser and cynthia daniel attend the 56th annual cma awards at bridgestone arena on november 09, 2022 in nashville, tennessee photo by sara kaussfilmmagic
Sara Kauss

Cole shared a video from the night on his Instagram page and wrote, "Great night presenting album of the year @cma with my gorgeous wife last eve! Congrats to @lukecombs and all the winners @yellowstone @paramountnetwork."

His post was met with more than 500,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom said Cynthia stole the show.

  • "Ooof wifey stole the show!! 🔥🔥 Smoke show!"

  • "Won the carpet 🔥🔥"

  • "Well, you both look Amazing!! ♥️"

  • "That’s one good looking cowboy! 😍😍😍"

  • "Your wife is stunning..love her dress...you look pretty good too...🙌"

nashville, tennessee november 09 l r lainey wilson and cole hauser attend the 56th annual country music association awards at bridgestone arena on november 09, 2022 in nashville, tennessee photo by john shearergetty images for cma
John Shearer

Cole also met up with his Yellowstone costar Lainey Wilson, who won the awards for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

new york, new york november 03 cole hauser, cynthia daniel and guests attend paramounts yellowstone season 5 new york premiere at walter reade theater on november 03, 2022 in new york city photo by roy rochlinwireimage
Roy Rochlin

Just last week, Cole hit the red carpet for the New York premiere of Yellowstone, but this time it was a family affair. He was joined by his wife and two of their children, Steely Rose and Colt.

All of these appearances make us more than ready to return to the Dutton ranch for the season 5 premiere on November 13!

