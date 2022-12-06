'Yellowstone' Season 5 is streaming now—here's how to watch

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in "Yellowstone." In season 5 Costner is sworn in as governor of Montana.

Yellowstone is taking over. The Paramount Network drama Yellowstone replaced AMC’s The Walking Dead earlier this year as the most-watched show on cable—the season four finale, which aired in January 2022, was watched by more than 15 million fans. The nighttime drama, which stars Kevin Costner as the head of a powerful cattle ranching family, premiered on November 13—and we've got the details on how to catch up on past seasons and watch season 5.

On the series, Costner stars as John Dutton, whose family’s claim to their land has gone back for generations, but the Duttons often find themselves at odds with the owners of neighboring ranches and Indigenous tribes nearby, and often with one another. New episodes of the series will be broadcast weekly on the Paramount Network (which you can watch via Philo or SlingTV), but here’s the rundown of how to watch every season of Yellowstone, including the new season, on cable and streaming.

Where can you watch new episodes of Yellowstone?

Paramount Plus will feature a number of highly rated shows and movies.

New episodes of Yellowstone became available on Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network. The new season kicked off with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT that night, and the show will continue to air weekly. While previous seasons have consisted of 9 or 10 episodes, season five will consist of 14 episodes total, split into two seven-episode halves.

To make things slightly confusing, it’s important to note that despite the fact that Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network, it is not currently available to stream on Paramount+. Instead, you can watch all past episodes of the show on Peacock. (NBCUniversal purchased the streaming rights to Yellowstone in 2020, but Paramount+ didn't launch until 2021.)

If you don't subscribe to cable, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of Philo to watch Yellowstone for free. A monthly subscription to the service is $25. Alternatively, you can sign up for SlingTV for $20 during the first month ($40 a month after your first).

Streaming episodes of season 5 will be made available for purchase on Amazon Prime, iTunes or Vudu, and they will eventually all head to Peacock, too, although the exact date hasn’t been released. In the past, the streamer has dropped the whole season’s worth of episodes within a few weeks of the finale.

Where can you stream Yellowstone?

You can stream the new season of Yellowstone via Philo or SlingTV.

Seasons 1 to 4 of Yellowstone are available to stream with a subscription to Peacock. These seasons are also available for purchase, either by the episode starting at $1.99 or by the season starting at $19.99, on Amazon Prime Video. Past episodes are also available to stream on Philo and DirectTV.

How can I sign up for Peacock?

There are two subscription tiers at Peacock. Peacock Premium subscriptions cost $4.99/month or $49.99/year, and Peacock Premium Plus, which offers the same selection of content with fewer ads, is $9.99/month and $99.99/year. With Peacock Premium Plus, you can also download up to 25 pieces of content at one time to save and watch offline.

Peacock is currently only available within the United States and certain U.S. territories, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Marian Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Peacock is supported by most web browsers, Apple TV, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV-enabled Smart TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio Smart TV and XBox. Their supported devices list also provides the most up-to-date list of devices compatible with the platform.

In addition to Yellowstone, Peacock is also home to thousands of hours of new and classic content, including films like Jurassic World Dominion and Meet Cute, and series like Law & Order, The Office and Girls 5Eva, as well as extensive sports coverage, including live-streaming of FIFA World Cup matches.

What is Yellowstone about?

On Yellowstone, the Dutton family are the powerful owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, and will do whatever they can to maintain their land and their status. That often puts them in the crosshairs, whether it’s from real estate developers who want to encroach on their land or Indigenous tribes who want to reclaim what was stolen from them. Series regulars include Costner as John Dutton, a widower with three children. Powerful within the ranching world, Dutton might also find himself taking over the job as Governor of Montana this season, a job that his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley) desperately wanted for himself. Luke Grimes plays his eldest son and former Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly stars as daughter Beth Dutton, who has an on-again, off-again romance with ranch hand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), whom she married at the end of last season.

In addition to the main cast members returning for season five, several recurring stars have been bumped up to series regulars: Mo Brings Plenty, who stars as Mo, and Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry, will expand their roles, as will Jen Landon, who plays ranch hand Teeter, and Kathryn Kelly, who plays the ranch’s vet, Emily.

There are plenty of loose ends from season four that still need to be tied up, so tune in to the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 11 to see what happens with the Duttons and their foes when the newest episode of Yellowstone premieres.

