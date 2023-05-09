‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Sets Streaming Release Date on Peacock

Do you want to catch up on Kevin Costner’s final turn in “Yellowstone?” Then you better have a Peacock subscription. The service has announced that it will be the exclusive streaming home of “Yellowstone” Season 5 starting May 25, just as it has been for the previous four seasons.

Paramount Network has already aired the first eight episodes in “Yellowstone’s” final season, which make up the first half of this last installment. Part 2 is expected to air this year at a later date, and you can bet it’ll eventually be streaming on Peacock as well.

The first four seasons of “Yellowstone” are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock. As for “Yellowstone’s two spinoff series — “1923” and “1883” — those can only be found on Paramount+.

Season 5 of the massive hit follows the Dutton family as they defend their ranch. But as they fight for their way of life, secrets, political aspirations and outside partnerships will put on a strain on this family America has grown to love. “Yellowstone” stars Costner as well Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille.

Also Read:

Paramount Spending $500 Million Annually on Taylor Sheridan Shows, Including ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1923’ (Report)

Ever since “Yellowstone” found its audience, the family saga has been a streaming headache. Though “Yellowstone” is a Paramount Network original, its parent company sold its streaming rights to Peacock. This was before Paramount decided to make a major play in the streaming space with Paramount+. Because of this, “Yellowstone” has always been a show divided. Though its spinoffs and other series from its creator Taylor Sheridan can be exclusively found on Paramount+, the only way “Yellowstone” proper can be streamed is through the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock. But that won’t be the case forever.

Story continues

In a case of Paramount collecting its toys and leaving the playground, it was announced earlier this month that “Yellowstone” would end with Season 5, Part 2. It will then be succeeded by a new sequel series that is expected to premiere on Paramount and stream exclusively on Paramount+ in December. Matthew McConaughey remains in talks for that expansion.

According to reports, the second half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 has yet to begin filming. It’s unclear when production will begin or if it will be delayed by the WGA strike. However, Paramount has announced an expected November premiere date for this final batch of episodes.

Also Read:

‘Yellowstone’ to End With Season 5, Sequel Series Greenlit for December Debut