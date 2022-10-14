'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know

Samantha Stutsman
·3 min read
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer

Paramount Network Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

Saddle up! It's time to return to Yellowstone Ranch.

The "most-watched scripted series in all of television" in 2021, according to CBS, is back for another season — and fans are anxiously waiting to find out what's in store for the Dutton family.

"Episode one will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened," executive producer David Glasser told TV Insider.

While it's a montage of intense and chaotic clips, a couple of plot points can be gleaned from the official season 5 trailer. John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is sworn in as Montana's governor; and his daughter, Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, is appointed his chief of staff.

But that's not all we know — keep reading to find out more about Yellowstone season 5.

How did Yellowstone season 4 leave off?

Yellowstone Season 4
Yellowstone Season 4

Paramount Network

In case you need a quick refresher, season 4 ended with Jamie Dutton killing his biological father, Garrett Randall, after it was revealed that he ordered the hit on the Dutton family. In a spur-of-the-moment ceremony, Beth Dutton and Rip wed. And Kayce Dutton returned from his spiritual journey that lasted four days and four nights.

What is Yellowstone season 5 about?

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer

Paramount Network Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

While Paramount hasn't divulged much about season 5, and neither has the cast, Costner confirmed that the fight for land is far from over for the Duttons.

"[John's] father, his grandfather, those people, were able to walk across a fence and butt heads with somebody. They didn't need a lawyer to do it. I think John is frustrated because he's cut from that same cloth," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Politics is about to overrun him."

When will Yellowstone season 5 air?

The first two episodes of season 5 will air back-to-back on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the lengthiest season yet — 14 episodes with a mid-season hiatus.

Where can I watch Yellowstone season 5?

Season 5 will air on the Paramount Network and the Paramount Network app. The episodes won't immediately be available on a streaming service, though seasons 1-4 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

Is there a trailer for Yellowstone season 5?

Paramount Network released the first official trailer for season 5 in September.

Which cast members are returning for Yellowstone season 5?

Steven Williams, Keith Cox, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy attend Paramount Network's &quot;Yellowstone&quot; Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Steven Williams, Keith Cox, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Chow, Luke Grimes, Kent Alterman and Sarah Levy attend Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty

"We're all still in it," Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was referring to the top of the call sheet — Kevin Costner; Kelly Reilly; Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton; Cole Hauser, who plays Rip; and Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton.

All the fan favorites in the bunkhouse are returning for season 5, including Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White, despite his decision to choose the Four Sixes over Yellowstone in season 4.

Which new cast members are joining Yellowstone season 5?

Kai Caster and Kyle Silverstein
Kai Caster and Kyle Silverstein

Kai Caster Instagram

There are four new cast members to note for season 5. Newcomers include a cowboy named Rowdy, played by Kai Caster, and a musician named Abby, played by country music singer Lainey Wilson. Actress Lilli Kay is also joining the cast in the role of an assistant to one of the Duttons, while Dawn Olivieri, who fans might recognize from 1883, will play a corporate shark named Sarah Atwood.

Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?

Kevin Costner attends 'A conversation with Kevin Costner from Paramount Network and Yellowstone' during the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 21, 2018 in Cannes, France
Kevin Costner attends 'A conversation with Kevin Costner from Paramount Network and Yellowstone' during the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 21, 2018 in Cannes, France

Richard Bord/Getty

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner hinted at the show's future.

"I think it's safe to say the foot's on the gas," he said. "We're not slowing down."

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the

  • Akim Aliu, Wayne Simmonds respond to reporter's 'racist' column

    A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it