‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce

William Earl
·3 min read

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from Season 5, Episode 5, of “Yellowstone,” “Watch ‘Em Ride Away,” which premiered Sunday, Dec. 4 on Paramount Network.

Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:

More from Variety

  • I think I’d be too sleepy to make it as a cowboy: They get on those horses so early!

  • Has Beth been sitting, drinking and smoking all morning, crafting the perfect burn about Summer (Piper Perabo) to deliver to her father?

  • John should just have his assistant Clara (Lilli Kay) pull the “Parks and Recreation” trick of scheduling all of his meetings for a day in the future that doesn’t exist.

  • This is clearly not a boundary for Beth, but please don’t make sexual jokes to your father about him getting a [REDACTED]. I don’t even want to type it her words, let alone say them to a parent!

  • Maybe not all environmentalists are bad and jaded, Beth? I know on “Yellowstone” they’re considered as evil as city slickers, Canadians and liberals, but maybe they just enjoy animals?

  • Ah, so Summer is getting the villain edit this season. You can’t sneer about God’s impact on the land on “Yellowstone” and get away with it!

  • Rip (Cole Hauser) is playing with fire by urging Beth to “put the crazy away,” but I get it. Look, Beth is clearly an icon, we have no choice but to stan, etc. But functionally, it would be pretty difficult to not be able to finish a conversation without her threatening to run away to Vegas and go see “Thunder From Down Under.”

  • Rip’s tongue-in-cheek groveling to have Beth come on the trip is making me swoon. I just love love!

  • “I guess that’s why I’m governor, and you’re under house arrest.” Wow, John, way to charm your sex friend!

  • Why doesn’t Clara wear more comfortable shoes to the ranch? She’s very professional, but it’s a multi-terrain area! You can’t attend as many meetings if you roll your ankle.

  • “That’s my only son.” Ouch! Jamie is obviously a weasel, but that’s way harsh, Tai.

  • The idea that Beth can make it through a meal without saying something cutting is absolutely wild, John.

  • This dinner spread looks great! Of course Summer can’t eat any of it.

  • Ugh, Summer, we get it — they killed the animals for food. Not everything is a soapbox.

  • Shoutout to a drunk Monica (Kelsey Asbille) for breaking the tension in this grueling family dinner. Unexpected!

  • Damn, what a brutal scuffle! It was fun to see Summer get a few licks in, but it was no contest. A vegan winning a fist fight on “Yellowstone”? As if.

  • Good laugh as Beth catches herself insulting Summer after their truce. Progress!

  • This season is suffering from a severe lack of Teeter (Jennifer Landon).

  • Does Clara get overtime for riding with everyone on The Gather? Sure, it seems like a great adventure, but hopefully it’s all billable hours!

  • Beth’s pain at getting on the saddle: A wincing reminder of Summer kicking her square in the crotch the night before.

See you next Sunday night!

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Kenan Thompson on ‘SNL’ Can’t Out-Crazy the Real Herschel Walker

    NBCWith three days to go before Georgia’s Senate runoff, Saturday Night Live opened on an intervention of sorts on Capitol Hill, with Mitch McConnell and other Republican leaders confronting Herschel Walker over his cratering campaign.“Hey there, Mitch McDonald’s!” Kenan Thompson’s Walker said when he walked into the room. “I’m sorry I’m late, I was having too much fun in that free merry-go-round you have out front,” he added, referring to the revolving door.Over the course of the cold open sket

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open: Desperate GOP Finds Solution for Dopey ‘Herschel Walker’

    With the Georgia runoff approaching, the gaffe-prone candidate is lured into a special place.

  • Rams' Stafford likely out for year with spinal cord bruise

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the nature of his Super Bowl-winning quarterback's most recent injury Sunday after Los Angeles' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. “There's a good chance” that Stafford won't play again this season, McVay said. Stafford sat out for the third time in four weeks while the Rams lost their sixth consecutive game on a last-minute T

  • Who needs to 'step up' to keep kids safe online?

    As actress Kate Winslet says more can be done to protect children, is the Online Safety Bill enough, asks Laura Kuenssberg?

  • 'Snow Wheeler' Takes in Winter Wonder of Oregon's King Mountain

    A snow wheeler took in the beautiful sights of the snow-capped King Mountain in southern Oregon during a drive through the region on Saturday, December 3.Footage captured by Twitter user @mikebienc shows snow-covered trees on Oregon’s King Mountain.Matt Jordan, a local meteorologist, said more snow was expected in the region over the weekend. Credit: @mikebienc via Storyful

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open: Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker Sits Down With Mitch McConnell (Video)

    “Let’s lay low and focus on the message.” “Exactly, just like Kanye.”

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate