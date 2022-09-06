This All-New 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Clip Has Fans in a Frenzy



Sunday nights just aren't complete without our favorite dysfunctional family drama, Yellowstone. We've got a few months to wait before new episodes return, but this week Paramount Network surprised fans with the first teaser from season 5. The season 4 premiere was cable TV's highest rated show, with 14 million viewers tuning in. We wouldn't be surprised if season 5 tops that number.

Paramount Network, which is owned by the MTV Entertainment Group unit of Paramount Media Networks, dropped the clip during the MTV Video Music Awards. We can't say we saw that coming, but it makes the new footage all that more exciting.

The official Yellowstone Instagram account released the teaser too, with this caption: "Did you catch the #YellowstoneTV tease during the @vmas? Who's ready for season 5?! Don't miss the two-hour premiere event Nov. 13, only on @paramountnetwork." It was met, as expected, with a great deal of enthusiasm from fans of the show, who left comments like:

I can’t handle it omg 🔥so excited 😍🔥❤️

Best TV series....

Letttts goo!!

I. Have. CHILLS!!!!

#goosebumps

The 15 second clip shows flashes of Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), all looking distressed, then Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) loading a gun in his trademark black hat and sunglasses. Then intense music continues as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) walks in slow-motion down a hallway, flanked by Governor Perry(Wendy Moniz) and his daughter Beth.

John Dutton narrates the teaser with his signature growl: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." Then ominous words appear on the screen: "All will be revealed."

The hit show returns on Paramount Network with a two-hour season premiere on November 13. Catch up on Peacock, or tune in for the Labor Day marathon on Paramount Network, beginning Friday, September 2, at 11:00 AM ET/PT.

