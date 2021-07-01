Yellowstone Return Pushed to November — Watch First Season 4 Trailer
It’s going to be a cruel summer for Yellowstone fans.
Paramount Network confirmed on Thursday that Season 4 of the Kevin Costner-led smash has been moved out of summer and into fall. Our sister pub Deadline, meanwhile, reports that the series will return in early November.
Yellowstone‘s first three seasons have all aired during the summer. (Check out the first Season 4 teaser trailer above.)
On the casting front, Yellowstone has tapped Jacki Weaver (Gracepoint), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs) and Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) for recurring roles. Meanwhile, Will Patton (AKA Garrett) has been upped to a series regular.
Weaver will play Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Perabo will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; and Kelly has been cast as Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy.
Lastly, Finn Little (Storm Boy) has come on board in the series regular role of Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser).
