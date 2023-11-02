Yellowstone’s Return Finally Set at Paramount Network

It’s been almost a year since Yellowstone aired its midseason finale — and a dramatic year at that, what with Paramount Network pulling the plug on its biggest hit and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes slamming the brakes on the production of the series’ last episodes. But Thursday, the network finally was able to announce when the show would go on: It will return for what promises to be an epic sendoff in November 2024.

Yellowstone: 12 Burning Questions We Need Answered in the Final Episodes

You’ll recall that back in January, when Yellowstone broke for what was at the time thought to just be a midseason hiatus, the Dutton family’s patriarch John (Kevin Costner) was plotting with daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) to murder treacherous adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley). At the same time, Jamie was conspiring with girlfriend Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) to have Daddy Dearest and his twisted sister fitted for caskets. (You can read the full recap here.)

Yellowstone Costner Sheridan

Even after Paramount Network announced that it was cancelling Yellowstone amid reported tensions between Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan, there seemed to be a chance that it would be granted a reprieve. According to Puck, before the WGA strike began in May, Sheridan had completed scripts for the back half of the show’s fifth season that did not include Costner. Per the industry-insider newsletter, the actor’s reps later expressed his desire to return for Season 5B and possibly even Seasons 6 and 7. Sheridan was said to be willing to write Costner’s John Dutton back into 5B, post-strike. But then… argh.

When Sheridan got on the phone with Costner in early July to discuss his potential Yellowstone comeback, Puck claims that the Golden Globe winner ran through his demands: increased money, a reduced shooting schedule, and the right to review, approve and potentially veto every script. That, obviously, was a big ol’ no-go for Sheridan, who pens every episode. (Costner’s rep has not responded to TVLine’s request for a response to Puck’s reporting.)

CBS is currently airing repeats of Yellowstone Season 2 Sundays at 9/8c.

