‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 5 at Paramount Network

Paramount Network has renewed “Yellowstone” for a fifth season — as if continuing that smash-hit series was ever in question. Additionally, guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5, the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel said on Thursday.

The rest of the cast — Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham — are set to return for the fifth season.

“Yellowstone,” which hails from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, will begin production on Season 5 in May.

The Costner-led series is a massive ratings hit. Last month, a simulcast of the Season 4 finale drew more than 10 million viewers, marking the largest audience for a cable TV series since the Season 3 premiere of “The Walking Dead” in 2017.

“’Yellowstone’s’ record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of ‘Yellowstone.’ The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences,” David C. Glasser, one of the show’s executive producers for 101 Studios, added.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, the logline reads. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

“Yellowsone” has already spawned two spinoffs, “Mayor of Kingstown” and “1883,” for streaming service Paramount+. (Weirdly — and regrettably for Paramount+ — “Yellowstone” itself streams on Peacock.) “Mayor of Kingstown” was renewed on Tuesday for a second season.

The “Yellowstone” universe was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers on the O.G. series include Sheridan, John Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.