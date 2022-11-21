Yellowstone recap: Victory and defeat

Yellowstone season 5's third episode, titled "Tall Drink of Water," immediately offers some insight into those pesky protected wolves that gave Rip (Cole Hauser) and the ranch hands so much trouble last week. Via flashback, we learn the animals' ancestors were brought over from Canada as part of an endangered species preservation project.

But the beasts were just as bothersome – and hungry – back then, feeding on Montana's livestock and earning the ire of its hard working ranchers. Following a chaotic town hall debate over the matter, young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) is reminded by the governor that harming the wolves is a felony. After putting the politician in his place, Dutton leaves, unfazed by the threat.

In the present day, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is up early for a secret business trip to Salt Lake City, John's on his porch reflecting on the past – and apparently harboring a dark family secret he can't share with his daughter – and the bunkhouse crew is ribbing birthday boy Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) about him turning 70.

Rip hits the stalls to drop some cowboy wisdom on Carter (Finn Little), but is interrupted by the arrival of two Fish and Wildlife officers. They've found one of the log-strapped GPS collars from the wolves Colby (Denim Richards) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) killed, and strongly suggest Rip join them to further investigate. They ride on horseback to the scene of the crime, where the officers discover the land's been suspiciously plowed over. Their investigation is temporarily paused by rough terrain, but they promise to return with a chopper.

Meanwhile, Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) are paying Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) a visit to discuss the couple's recently deceased son's ceremony. Monica excuses herself from the difficult conversation, and Kayce switches the subject to his vision quest and the "choice" it presented to him. He tells Rainwater and Mo he's giving up his Livestock Commissioner post to focus on his family.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network Rainwater, Mo, and Kayce

Attorney General Jamie (Wes Bentley) also has visitors. Market Equities' baddies Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) have arrived to serve him a lawsuit. But Jamie, smug and confident, tells them they don't have a leg to stand on. Steele storms out, but Sarah stays behind to butter up the AG. She invites him out to dinner so they can discuss matters more civilly. Sarah and Ellis regroup outside, where we learn the latter was just "playing outraged."

Kayce pays John a visit to ask permission to bury his son at the ranch. He also informs him of his decision to abandon his Livestock Commissioner post. Dutton senior reluctantly accepts his resignation and takes back the badge. He's also happy to host the service, even if he may not be able to attend the traditional Native American ceremony.

Rainwater and Mo are met at the casino by a protesting, rival politician. The man riles up the crowd, suggesting their current leader is greedy and in bed with the white man. Inside, Angela (Q'orianka Kilchher) shares similar sentiments, pointing out that the casino's white patrons enjoy more freedoms and rights than the people who run it. She threatens to remove Rainwater from his leadership position.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network Kayce and John Dutton

In Utah, Beth's prepping to take down Market Equities once and for all. Leveraging her controlling stake in Schwartz & Meyer, she strikes a deal with ME's biggest rival, represented by a slick suit – who she reminds she's seen "snort coke off a stripper's stomach." The business savvy arrangement allows Beth to put the land destined for the airport project into a conservation easement. It also delivers a devastating financial blow to ME, ensuring CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) will be sent packing by the company's board.

Caroline and Ellis later watch the company's undoing on the news. The former's determined to keep fighting, but the latter stresses they're out of moves – the Duttons have won. He also tells her the board wants her to return to New York, presumably to be fired. He asks if he should call off Sarah, but Warner still wants her secret weapon to destroy the Dutton clan: "Turn her loose. Find a way to ruin this family."

Back home in Montana, Beth wants to celebrate her victory. She convinces a reluctant Rip to crash Lloyd's bunkhouse birthday party. But she's bored by their poker-playing shenanigans, and invites them to a cowboy bar. Rip thinks it's a terrible idea.

Yellowstone

Paramount Network Beth and Rip

Beth immediately slaps her credit card on the bar and orders whiskey and beer for the entire crew. Fast-forward past plenty of dancing, drinking, and Ryan getting closer with a singer (country crooner Lainey Wilson) he'd met at John's inauguration party, and we find a married woman flirting with Rip. He tells her he's hitched and warns her not to interact with his wife. She doesn't listen, Beth breaks a beer bottle over her ahead, and fists begin flying all over the bar.

The police arrive and round up the rowdy revelers. There's literally a new sheriff in town – former Watch Commander Bill Ramsey (Rob Kirkland) – and he's not about to give Beth a pass because her dad's the governor. He lets Rip and the others go, but reads Beth her rights. Rips warns the sheriff of the trouble he's stirring, but it doesn't stop him from arresting her. The episode closes with Beth being driven off by the police, a serious aggravated assault charge now hanging over her head.

