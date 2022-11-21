Yellowstone recap: Victory and defeat

Matt Cabral
·5 min read
Yellowstone recap: Victory and defeat

Yellowstone season 5's third episode, titled "Tall Drink of Water," immediately offers some insight into those pesky protected wolves that gave Rip (Cole Hauser) and the ranch hands so much trouble last week. Via flashback, we learn the animals' ancestors were brought over from Canada as part of an endangered species preservation project.

But the beasts were just as bothersome – and hungry – back then, feeding on Montana's livestock and earning the ire of its hard working ranchers. Following a chaotic town hall debate over the matter, young John Dutton (Josh Lucas) is reminded by the governor that harming the wolves is a felony. After putting the politician in his place, Dutton leaves, unfazed by the threat.

In the present day, Beth (Kelly Reilly) is up early for a secret business trip to Salt Lake City, John's on his porch reflecting on the past – and apparently harboring a dark family secret he can't share with his daughter – and the bunkhouse crew is ribbing birthday boy Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) about him turning 70.

Rip hits the stalls to drop some cowboy wisdom on Carter (Finn Little), but is interrupted by the arrival of two Fish and Wildlife officers. They've found one of the log-strapped GPS collars from the wolves Colby (Denim Richards) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) killed, and strongly suggest Rip join them to further investigate. They ride on horseback to the scene of the crime, where the officers discover the land's been suspiciously plowed over. Their investigation is temporarily paused by rough terrain, but they promise to return with a chopper.

Meanwhile, Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) are paying Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) a visit to discuss the couple's recently deceased son's ceremony. Monica excuses herself from the difficult conversation, and Kayce switches the subject to his vision quest and the "choice" it presented to him. He tells Rainwater and Mo he's giving up his Livestock Commissioner post to focus on his family.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Paramount Network Rainwater, Mo, and Kayce

Attorney General Jamie (Wes Bentley) also has visitors. Market Equities' baddies Ellis Steele (John Emmet Tracy) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) have arrived to serve him a lawsuit. But Jamie, smug and confident, tells them they don't have a leg to stand on. Steele storms out, but Sarah stays behind to butter up the AG. She invites him out to dinner so they can discuss matters more civilly. Sarah and Ellis regroup outside, where we learn the latter was just "playing outraged."

Kayce pays John a visit to ask permission to bury his son at the ranch. He also informs him of his decision to abandon his Livestock Commissioner post. Dutton senior reluctantly accepts his resignation and takes back the badge. He's also happy to host the service, even if he may not be able to attend the traditional Native American ceremony.

Rainwater and Mo are met at the casino by a protesting, rival politician. The man riles up the crowd, suggesting their current leader is greedy and in bed with the white man. Inside, Angela (Q'orianka Kilchher) shares similar sentiments, pointing out that the casino's white patrons enjoy more freedoms and rights than the people who run it. She threatens to remove Rainwater from his leadership position.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Paramount Network Kayce and John Dutton

In Utah, Beth's prepping to take down Market Equities once and for all. Leveraging her controlling stake in Schwartz & Meyer, she strikes a deal with ME's biggest rival, represented by a slick suit – who she reminds she's seen "snort coke off a stripper's stomach." The business savvy arrangement allows Beth to put the land destined for the airport project into a conservation easement. It also delivers a devastating financial blow to ME, ensuring CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) will be sent packing by the company's board.

Caroline and Ellis later watch the company's undoing on the news. The former's determined to keep fighting, but the latter stresses they're out of moves – the Duttons have won. He also tells her the board wants her to return to New York, presumably to be fired. He asks if he should call off Sarah, but Warner still wants her secret weapon to destroy the Dutton clan: "Turn her loose. Find a way to ruin this family."

Back home in Montana, Beth wants to celebrate her victory. She convinces a reluctant Rip to crash Lloyd's bunkhouse birthday party. But she's bored by their poker-playing shenanigans, and invites them to a cowboy bar. Rip thinks it's a terrible idea.

Yellowstone
Yellowstone

Paramount Network Beth and Rip

Beth immediately slaps her credit card on the bar and orders whiskey and beer for the entire crew. Fast-forward past plenty of dancing, drinking, and Ryan getting closer with a singer (country crooner Lainey Wilson) he'd met at John's inauguration party, and we find a married woman flirting with Rip. He tells her he's hitched and warns her not to interact with his wife. She doesn't listen, Beth breaks a beer bottle over her ahead, and fists begin flying all over the bar.

The police arrive and round up the rowdy revelers. There's literally a new sheriff in town – former Watch Commander Bill Ramsey (Rob Kirkland) – and he's not about to give Beth a pass because her dad's the governor. He lets Rip and the others go, but reads Beth her rights. Rips warns the sheriff of the trouble he's stirring, but it doesn't stop him from arresting her. The episode closes with Beth being driven off by the police, a serious aggravated assault charge now hanging over her head.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • The Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now

    Get that blood pumping with one of these nail-biting thrillers currently streaming

  • 'Yellowstone' Fans Are Outraged Over Season 5 Premiere

    Yellowstone fans vented their frustrations with streaming the premiere episodes of season 5. The show airs exclusively on Paramount Network.

  • Society of Authors official quits, claiming it is undermining complaints of gender-critical writers

    A Society of Authors official has quit after claiming the union is undermining the complaints of gender-critical writers.

  • Brutally honest reviews of every 2022 AMAs performance, including Cardi B and GloRilla

    A slew of A-list performances are teased at the 2022 American Music Awards, including Carrie Underwood, Pink and Anitta. Our brutally honest reviews.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly on Season 5: ‘We Get to See Beth Squirm Out of a Few Things’

    “There’s an unraveling this season,” Reilly tells TheWrap of Beth's arc this year

  • Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

    Singer is also set to perform a tribute to Olivia Newton-John

  • How the Russian economy is defying and withstanding western sanctions

    As Russians come to terms with the seriousness of the war in Ukraine, the Russian economy is weathering the storm of western sanctions.

  • Pollard, Cowboys romp to 40-3 road win over Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals — including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys (7-3

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball's tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the