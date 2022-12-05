‘Yellowstone’ recap: Punches are thrown, and it’s not the cowboys in this ranch brawl

Ryan J. Rusak, Nicole Russell
·8 min read

Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”

Spoiler alert: Look, you know there’s gonna be stuff about the episode in here, right? So don’t read if you haven’t watched. As John Dutton might say, don’t put the cart before the horse. Go stream the thing and we’ll be here when you’re done.

The Yellowstone Ranch cowboys get ready for the spring cattle “gathering” in Season 5, Episode 5.
The Yellowstone Ranch cowboys get ready for the spring cattle “gathering” in Season 5, Episode 5.

Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor: The best way to summarize Episode 5 is to say that one big bubble of tension finally burst, only to be quickly replaced by another. Off we go…

The episode opened with another flashback, a parallel to the main storyline: Cowboys riding off to round up young cattle for branding. By all accounts, it’s a tough, dangerous job.

And of course, there’s young Rip and Beth, picking up after their last appearance, when Beth slept with a cowboy to antagonize Rip. This time, she wishes him well. It felt like perhaps this was to foreshadow problems in their present-day relationship. And they did fight later in the episode, but they always seem to figure it out quickly.

John Dutton is back in rancher mode, leaving the duties of governor mostly to the side.

Nicole Russell, opinion writer: Can governors just do this? Decide to skip being a governor for a bit and work? I mean, maybe if more govs could keep their day jobs, more people would want to be governor.

I chuckled a little when Dutton’s assistant, Clara, told him there was already a name for inviting press out to a planned event, and here he thought he’d just come up with that nifty plan. Politics 101, my friend.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 5, Episode 5 of “Yellowstone.”
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 5, Episode 5 of “Yellowstone.”

Ryan: Beth confronts John about his springing Summer Higgins, his environmental activist lover, out of prison and bringing her to the ranch. The conversation reveals that Beth has a better grasp on the forces aligning against John than he does.

Nicole: I liked the brief conversation between Summer and Carter outside. He is adorable and astute for a kid his age. She asks him about the fire in the mountains and who puts it out. Carter replies, “God does.” She responds incredulously that nature does and Carter says confidently, “That’s what I said.”

Ryan: He’s suddenly very wise for a kid who was the lost son of a drug addict a season ago. But it did work, perhaps because they’re both outsiders and the younger one has the better perspective.

Next, we’re back to Monica and Kayce, who quickly goes from despondent and listless to excited about participating in the “gathering” of the herd. He clearly needs a purpose, and Monica supports it. They’re finally healing, which can only mean another disaster around the corner.

The episode’s big drama soon follows, as the family gathers for dinner the night before taking off for the drive. It’s a classic, over-the-top, ridiculous “Yellowstone” scene. Summer starts by firing off every animal activist cliché in the book at poor Gator, who’s just trying to serve up a meal he’s proud to have made.

Nicole: Speaking of Monica and Kayce, I appreciated that Monica just burst out laughing at Summer at the dinner table. I was thinking about how absurd it all was. Someone had to do it. It was a moment of realness. It actually made me wonder if it was even scripted.

BETH DUTTON, SUMMER HIGGINS TRADE PUNCHES

Ryan: Beth’s had enough and takes Summer outside for a fight. And it’s a doozy — Summer notes she studied jiu jitsu for nine years, and Beth is, well, Beth. Their battle is reminiscent of the classic “Dynasty” brawl between Krystle and Alexis, but with less fountain and more direct punches. When it’s done — that is, when Summer has had enough — Beth seems ready to welcome Summer into the fold. That was easy!

Nicole: This scene was like “Fight Club” but with a bunch of Real Housewives Of Montana. I know it’s “Yellowstone,” and we’re supposed to just go with it, but women don’t just keep slugging each other like that. I could see a slap or two out of impulsivity, but squaring off like two boxers? C’mon. Of course though, it made for great TV, especially when Beth urges Summer to go back to dinner without washing the blood off her face. Beth thinks like a 19 year-old man sometimes.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 5, Episode 5 of “Yellowstone.”
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Season 5, Episode 5 of “Yellowstone.”

Ryan: The rest of the episode is preparation and departure for the gathering. And the signs are ominous — John again repeats how hard it’s going to be, and Monica tells Kayce to take care of their son, creepily reminding him that Tate is now the only one they’ve got. That can’t be good, and the previews for next week clearly indicate someone gets hurt out there.

Bottom line, it wasn’t a great episode, but it was solid in terms of building for the future. And there was a whole lot of ranch/cowboy cosplay, so at least it was fun.

Nicole: There was a lot of action in last week’s episode, one that really left us simultaneously catching our breath then holding it at the end, so this one felt like the writers were letting us breathe a bit and prepare for the next big event. Yet it wasn’t boring, by any means.

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS ABOUT EPISODE 4

From Ryan:

  • After the big Beth-Summer fight, John tells Rip that he doesn’t understand how Beth manages to get crazier as the years roll on. And that he envies her. Weird. But the scene is one that connects directly to the prequels, with John talking about the violence it took for the Duttons to settle and hold the Yellowstone. Guess it’s time to promo “1923,” the latest spinoff (coming soon to a streaming service near you!).

  • The political stupidity in this episode was mercifully light, but there was one moment to note — Clara, John’s assistant, apparently meets Kayce for the first time and asks John if that’s his youngest son. Because the governor’s assistant would have no idea who the sitting livestock commissioner is and would never have met him.

  • John must really like Summer. Gator seems like a helluva chef and he’s awfully put upon by this terrible family, and yet a guy whose entire life is the meat business can’t bring himself to defend his employee against her.

  • Whiskey notes: Rip and John share a pour of Crown Royal as they bond over living with Beth. I’m smelling a sponsorship! Beth hits the Tito’s pretty hard before the dinner scene because when Hollywood wants to convey someone is a serious drinker, they put straight vodka in his or her hand. (Nicole: I know you’re a whiskey fan but have you ever poured yourself a glass first thing in the morning like Beth did for John the morning she confronted him about Summer? Wow. Ryan: No. Well, maybe once or twice while on vacation.)

  • Line of the night: There were many thoughtful exchanges, but I’m going to pick out one of the few moments of levity. When Rip tells Lloyd to prep for the gathering, he responds: “Yeehaw, cowboy [expletive]! Yeah!”

  • The episode ends with a dedication to Timothy Reynolds, a veteran Hollywood technician who worked on “Yellowstone” and died in August.

From Nicole:

  • The last several episodes have heavily relied on Beth’s character to keep the action going, even in flashbacks, which I find interesting. While a compelling character for sure, she’s not nearly as complex as some of the others. It made me wonder if she’s been featured more because fans are just wild about her.

  • Almost every time a scene starts with her I’m reminded the actress who plays Beth, Kelly Reilly, plays Mr. Darcy’s best friend’s sister in the 2005 film “Pride and Prejudice” (She’s Caroline Bingley). It’s really one of the best film versions of one of the great novels written by a female with a complex female protagonist. While Reilly plays a cool cucumber in that film, Beth is an entirely different persona, proving Reilly is quite the versatile actress.

  • I’m a meat eater and have eaten quite a bit of game in my life, from bison and quail to “Rocky Mountain Oysters” and even traditional Scottish haggis. I have never had dove and didn’t think it looked too appetizing at dinner. Not that I side with Summer, of course. But maybe that was the point.

  • Another note on the dinner: Have you noticed that it’s kind of a throwback to old formal, aristocratic-style dinners, what with the personal chef and the nicely set table, red wine, and the unspoken demand that everyone be there. My family sits down to dinner most nights but I wonder, in today’s era, how many families do this and whether or not these dining scenes look super foreign to today’s audience.

  • My line of the night comes from the very beginning scene between today’s Rip and Beth. She tells him that her nightmares of yesterday wake her up, Rip — who’s oddly wise for an orphaned cowboy — says, “Baby, yesterday is what eats everybody; that’s why I don’t think about it.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Snow Wheeler' Takes in Winter Wonder of Oregon's King Mountain

    A snow wheeler took in the beautiful sights of the snow-capped King Mountain in southern Oregon during a drive through the region on Saturday, December 3.Footage captured by Twitter user @mikebienc shows snow-covered trees on Oregon’s King Mountain.Matt Jordan, a local meteorologist, said more snow was expected in the region over the weekend. Credit: @mikebienc via Storyful

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin