Yellowstone recap: Beth's bad day

Matt Cabral
·4 min read
Yellowstone recap: Beth's bad day

After breaking a beer bottle over someone's skull last week, it's no surprise Beth (Kelly Reilly) begins Yellowstone's fourth episode in a prison cell. But attorney general brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) soon shows up to discuss her options. He stresses the seriousness of the potential aggravated assault charge, as well as the embarrassment it'll bring the family. With blackmail still hanging over his head, she orders him to do whatever it takes to make the problem go away.

When the bruised and battered victim shows up to the police station to press charges, he does just that – strongly warning the out-of-towner she could be exposing herself to potential legal action if she moves forward with a case. And just like that, the previous episode's big bar fight cliffhanger is resolved.

Of course, it'll take much more than getting Beth sprung from jail to extinguish the burning hate she holds for her brother. In fact, her hostility toward Jamie reaches an all-time high when, on the ride back from the police station, she notices a baby seat in his car.

YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+
YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+

Paramount+

Last season we learned of his love child with former campaign manager Christina (Katherine Cunningham,) but he hadn't shared this big news with his family. The baby boy – named after him – only serves as salt in the wound first inflicted by Jamie when he arranged to get a teenage, pregnant Beth sterilized. Despite him tearfully confessing that the past mistake was his "greatest regret," Beth is beside herself with rage. She promises to take the baby from her brother, and rob him of the gift of fatherhood.

It seems the Dutton's wolf problem isn't going away either. Governor Dutton (Kevin Costner) arrives at the capitol building in his usual politics-loathing fashion, canceling meetings and firing key staff members on the walk to his office. The Fish and Wildlife authorities do little to improve his mood. They've arrived to share their suspicions over the ranch's cowboys' killing the protected animals and attempting to cover up the crime. The officers seem potentially willing to look the other way, but warn that the nonprofit organization behind the project will soon come knocking.

Feeling frustrated and overwhelmed by his new job, John makes a lunch date with Lynelle (Wendy Moniz.) She advises him to immediately hire an environmental advisor and to start thinking about his legacy as Governor. She suggests there's plenty more he can do for Montana beyond just nixing the airport project.

YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+
YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+

Paramount+

Back at the ranch, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) are holding a traditional Native American burial ceremony for their recently deceased newborn. Following the funeral, John comforts a grieving Monica by sharing a story of a baby brother he lost as a child. He tells Kayce he can continue collecting a paycheck for the livestock commissioner post he recently left. He also exchanges pleasantries with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham,) before the pair schedule a meeting at the reservation to discuss the 300 jobs John eliminated when he axed the airport. Finally, back at the house, Dutton senior talks to Rip (Cole Hauser,) who spills the beans on the incident involving the wolves.

The episode – dubbed "Horses in Heaven" in reference to a deceased steed buried alongside Kayce's boy –  spends much of its runtime tying up previous plot points. That changes, however, when we pay a visit to the Montana Women's Prison.

YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+
YELLOWSTONE Season 5 episode 4 Credit: Paramount+

Paramount+

Last season's imprisoned animal activist/Dutton senior one-night-stand Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is being released early courtesy of a clemency order issued by the new governor. Taking Lynelle's advice on hiring an environmental advisor, John offers her the gig and invites her to stay at the ranch. He also promises their relationship will remain professional.

Jamie's also having an awkward meeting of sorts. He and Sarah Atwood  are having that business date to help find a civil way forward, but their verbal sparring at dinner quickly turns to flirting at the bar. They both admit to feeling "irresponsible" and sprint to the bathroom to act on their impulses. Beth is also in the restaurant, spying on her brother from behind a glass of whiskey. She secretly follows the couple and, while they're having sex in a stall, snaps a pic of Sarah's driver's license.

Beth's wide awake early the next morning. She fires up her laptop to dig up dirt on Jamie's bathroom-stall fling. But it seems "Sarah Atwood" is an alias, so the search continues. Beth's investigation is interrupted by a stranger in the kitchen. It's Summer, sans pants and wearing John's shirt. The two expectedly trade some biting jabs before Summer heads back up stairs.

Beth barely musters a"I'm not starting this day sober.," then hits the porch with her cigarette case and a bottle of vodka. She lights one up and pours a glass while gazing at the gorgeous horizon – and plotting her next move.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Bam Adebayo has 32 points, Heat rally to beat Hawks 106-98

    ATLANTA (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter, Caleb Martin added 20 points and the Miami Heat snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Tyler Herro had 11 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Max Strus had 16 points for the Heat, who outscored Atlanta 34-21 in the third to take charge of the game. They went on a 10-2 run early in the period to make it 65-64 on Kyle Lowry’s left wing 3, and Atlanta trailed

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram