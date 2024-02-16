‘Yellowstone’ Producer 101 Studios Names Gary Krakower as Head of Brand Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

101 Studios, the film and TV production entity run by David Glasser, has named Gray Krakower as executive vice president of brand partnerships.

Karkower joins the company behind “Yellowstone” and many spinoffs in the lucrative Taylor Sheridan universe from Endeavor/IMG. There he served clients as a VP of global licensing and branding, working on accounts like Lionsgate Films (“John Wick,” “Saw,” “The Hunger Games”), gaming giant Fortnite and on country legend Dolly Parton’s consumer products.

At 101, Krakower will be responsible for recognizing partnership opportunities across properties, channels, and content. He will report directly to Glasser, COO David Hutkin and CFO Michele Newman.

“The wealth of fan favorite content and the exciting new partnerships to come made me jump at the chance to join this exciting team. I appreciate every day I had at Endeavor/IMG and I now look forward to the tremendous opportunities ahead at 101 Studios,” he said.

Glasser added that 101 was “lucky to have Gary join the 101 family. His expertise and creativity will aid us in the continued expansion of our brands business.”

Krakower began his career at 20th Century Fox in Toronto where he led the Canadian Consumer Products group. In 2004, he was promoted to Vice President of International Licensing and moved to Los Angeles. There he oversaw all business and categories related to Fox’s licensing and merchandising in Latin America, Asia and the Pacific Rim, Australia, India and Canada. This included management of an international licensing network spanning over 25 countries and 300+ licensees.

He later went to work for CAA, where he was responsible for the global development, licensing and management of brands tied to CAA’s roster of celebrity and corporate clients including Gordon Ramsay, Tim McGraw, Steven Tyler, Kelly Clarkson, Lisa Vanderpump and Shaun White.

