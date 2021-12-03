The 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Is Just a Few Weeks Away



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

1883 tells the origin story of the Dutton family from Yellowstone.

The show will stream this year on Paramount+.



A second spinoff, 6666, is also in the works for Paramount+.

Exciting news, Yellowstone fans! A prequel is in the works, and we'll finally discover how the Dutton family got its start. It's giving us something else to obsess over as we see how season four of Yellowstone pans out. The season 4 finale was the most-watched cable TV show of 2020, so we can expect the spinoff to be a big success. Unlike Yellowstone, which airs on Paramount Network and streams on Peacock, this new series will be on the Paramount+ streaming service (formerly known as CBS All Access). And the excitement doesn't stop there! A second spinoff, called 6666, is in the works too, and rumor has it some of the existing cast members from Yellowstone will star.



What is 1883 about?

In the blink-and-you-miss-it teaser, an ominous voice says, "I don't care if you live or die, but should you live, you tell 'em about me," while the screen reads, "Cable's #1 drama Yellowstone brings you its origin story."

According to a February 5 press release from Paramount Network, "Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land—Montana."

Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, said in a video posted on Twitter, “I was always fascinated when I came up with the story of ‘Yellowstone’ about how do we make it bigger and expand it. This new show explores different eras of that 130-year legacy.

“What an opportunity to witness the first Duttons to come to Montana,” he continued. “We see them when they were homesteading. When we say the Wild West, what that really means is a West beyond the reach of the rule of law. It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire.”

Story continues

Who is in the 1883 cast?





On August 4, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, MTV Entertainment Group announced that the show will star Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott. McGraw and Hill took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. On September 10, it was announced that Billy Bob Thornton will be joining the cast as Marshal Jim Courtright. Talk about a blockbuster cast!

When will 1883 premiere?

The Paramount+ Instagram page confirmed that the new show will premiere on December 19.

Photo credit: Instagram

Is there a trailer for 1883?



Yes!! The official trailer was released on December 3, and it has us even more excited about the new show. The intense clip showcases Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Faith Hill in period costume with plenty of action.

How can I watch 1883?



The new show will stream exclusively on the new Paramount+ streaming service, which launched on March 4. The service, formerly known as CBS: All Access, will include shows from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more, as well as original content. The price is $5.99 a month for limited commercials, or $9.99 a month for no commercials.

You Might Also Like