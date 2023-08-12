Yellowstone Pot-Stirrer Contemplates ‘Some Crazy Bloodbath’ in the Series’ Fateful Last Episodes

Yellowstone fans know all too well how dark series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can get with the Paramount Network hit, which — owing to certain “issues” as well as the writers’ and actors’ strikes — has yet to begin shooting the last episodes of Season 5 (and, it’s turned out, the whole show). Wes Bentley, who spoke with TVLine in January ahead of the midseason finale, is also keenly aware that when the smash Western returns, the bodies could start to pile up.

They almost have to, right?

More from TVLine

Yellowstone series finale questions

Yellowstone: 12 Burning Questions We Need Answered in the Final Episodes

View List

“The potential is there,” he says. “We’ve seen what this show can be and how violent this world can be. I thought it was really amazing to see the restraint [in the first half of] this season from the violence.

“It was a different kind of intensity than we’ve had in previous seasons,” he adds. “Maybe that’s a build-up for some crazy bloodbath at the end, or maybe that tension continues until it explodes in some more compact way.”

kevin costner leaving Yellowstone Season 5

As it is, his opportunistic Jamie Dutton hit the halfway mark in the season conspiring with lover Sarah Atwood to quietly rub out adoptive father John and twisted sister Beth… who were spending their equivalent of a daddy/daughter evening plotting Jamie’s demise. (Read the full recap of the fateful episode here.) Whether they will go through with their murderous schemes, much less successfully, “I don’t know,” Bentley is quick to note. “I’m not the writer, and I’d be a terrible one if I tried!”

Besides that, we doubt he’d have told us even if he had known back then; c’mon. Hit the comments with the names of the characters you suspect won’t survive the final episodes of Yellowstone.

Story continues

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.