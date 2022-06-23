Crowds flock to Yellowstone as park reopens after floods

·6 min read

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Throngs of tourists gleefully watched the legendary Old Faithful geyser shoot towering bursts of steaming water while others got stuck in “bison jams” on picturesque valley roads as visitors returned Wednesday for the partial reopening of Yellowstone National Park after destructive floods.

Park managers raised the gates at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13, when 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following a torrent of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt. The cost and scope of the damage is still being assessed, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said Wednesday.

Empty roads and parking lots quickly grew busier by mid-morning as about 5,000 vehicles entered the park after getting through long lines that stretched for several miles (kilometers) at one gate in the early morning. The backups were gone by early afternoon, though, and visitation numbers were less than a normal summer day that draws about 10,000 vehicles, park officials said in a news release.

Paul Nithyanand of Chennai, India, gathered around Old Faithful along with 1,500 people in the afternoon to see it erupt. Nithyanand was touring the western U.S with his brother and had already seen the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas, but said nothing on his trip compared with Old Faithful.

“It’s awesome,” said Nithyanand, who was so impressed he waited around 80 minutes to it erupt again. “I’ve been seeing it in movies and on YouTube but seeing it live is amazing.”

Lonnie and Graham Macmillan of Vancouver, Canada, were among those at a so-called “bison jam” where a group of the burly animals crossed the road. The bison sighting capped a successful morning in which they’d already seen two moose and numerous deer.

They showed up at the park last week, only to get turned away as it was under evacuation. They diverted to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for a few days and then to Wyoming’s Big Horn mountains before returning to Yellowstone as soon as the chance arose.

“The whole purpose of our trip was to come here,” Lonnie Macmillan said. “We weren’t going to go home until we got here.”

The record floods reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come. It hit just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors was ramping up as the park celebrated its 150th anniversary a year after it tallied a record 4.9 million visits.

Some of the premier attractions at America’s first national park were again viewable, including Old Faithful, which shoots bursts of steaming water almost like clockwork more than a dozen times a day.

But the bears, wolves and bison that roam the wild Lamar Valley and the thermal features around Mammoth Hot Springs will remain out of reach. The wildlife-rich northern half of the park will be shuttered until at least early July, and key routes into the park remain severed near the Montana tourist towns of Gardiner, Red Lodge and Cooke City.

Muris Demirovic, 43, of Miami and his 70-year-old mother arrived at the east entrance at about 5:30 a.m. and were second in a line of dozens of cars. He and his mother, who is from Bosnia, were on a cross country trip visiting national parks and Yellowstone was at the top of their list.

However, when they arrived, it was closed due to flooding. Demirovic and his mother toured Cody, Wyoming, went to a rodeo, walked some trails and visited a museum. They had planned to leave the Yellowstone area on Monday, but stayed when they learned the park would reopen.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for me and my mom, so I had to make sure she sees this," he said.

To keep visitor numbers down while repairs continue, park managers are using a system that with few exceptions only allows cars with even-numbered last digits on their license plates to enter on even days, while vehicles with odd-numbered last numbers can come on odd days.

Park rangers had to turn away fewer than 1% of the people lined up due to license plate issues, and they were turning them away before they got in long lines to enter the park, Sholly said.

If traffic along the park’s 400 miles (644 kilometers) of roads becomes unmanageable, Sholly said officials could switch to a reservation system.

The reopening comes as officials in Yellowstone are still tallying the extent of the damage. Based on other national park disasters, it could take years and carry a steep price tag to rebuild. It’s an environmentally sensitive landscape with a huge underground plumbing system that feeds into the park’s geysers, hot springs and other thermal features. Construction season only runs from the spring thaw until the first snowfall, a narrow window that means some roads could receive only temporary fixes this year.

That’s turned some Montana communities into dead ends instead of being gateways to Yellowstone, a blow to their tourism-dependent economies. They’re also still struggling to clean up damage to several hundred homes and businesses that were swamped by flooding.

Sholly said he initially thought damage was worse than it actually is, but stressed that it is still bad in some areas of the park. That includes what he called “catastrophic” damage to one road near Gardiner, Montana, that won't be able to be rebuilt in the same canyon.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Sholly said. “But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t super serious and it doesn’t mean it’s not going to take a long time to recover from.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who r eceived criticism last week for not disclosing he was out of the country until two days after the flooding, was not at the park for Wednesday’s reopening. Spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said Gianforte was scheduled to meet with Cabinet members and be briefed on flood response and recovery.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon also wasn't in the park, said his spokesperson Michael Pearlman.

Tiffany Jahn from Kenosha, Wisconsin, who was with her husband and daughter in the line at the south entrance in Wyoming, said she was excited to see anything that was still open and especially hoping to glimpse the park’s wildlife.

“We were actually coming last week and we were getting messages ... saying ‘Don’t come, don’t come,’” she said. “But we were already out here so we kind of just altered our plans and made it work. ”

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana. Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana at Yellowstone National Park’s south entrance in Wyoming contributed to this report.

Matthew Brown And Amy Beth Hanson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yves Coppens, paleontologist who discovered 3.2 million-year-old 'Lucy' skeleton, dead at age 87

    Yves Coppens helped discover the skeletal remains of "Lucy," which showed that human ancestors walked upright earlier than previously thought.

  • Sandra Bullock confirms work break due to burn out

    The 57-year-old mother-of-two is burnt out and wants to spend time with her family.

  • An early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump

    That could be good news for Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Wednesday he told U.S. lawmakers the Fed was committed to bringing down too-high inflation, with a plan to raise borrowing costs high enough that demand for labor, goods and services subsides to levels more in line with supply. Continued strength in the labor market casts doubt on the view of those like former New York Fed President Bill Dudley who say a recession in the next year or so is inevitable.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,004.04, down 253.25 points.) Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX:VOYG). Technology. Down 84 cents, or 52.5 per cent, to 76 cents on 10.5 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 86 cents, or 12.0 per cent, to $6.30 on 10.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $3.61, or 5.1 per cent, to $67.36 on 9.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:S

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood

    WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles were backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopened Wednesday morning following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible, possibly for months to come. Park managers raised the gates at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since June 13, when 10,000 v

  • Park managers raised the gates at three Yellowstone entrances for the first time since June 13

    Visitors are returning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following record floods that reshaped the park.

  • 'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen

    WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day at the IRS. After digging out of a daunting backlog from 2021, the agency has an even bigger backup for this tax season than it did a year ago and its pace for processing paper returns is slowing down, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, also said taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the telephone, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six mont

  • Inverse ETFs finding traction 'shows you how bearish investors are right now,’ expert says

    ETF Think Tank Director of Research Cinthia Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's moving the ETF market and the state of leveraged and inverse ETFs.

  • U.S. wants automakers to collect more 'black box' crash data

    U.S. auto regulators said Wednesday they want to require automakers to collect more crash data from event data recorders (EDRs)- more commonly known as "black boxes." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2022-06-22/pdf/2022-12860.pdf proposed requiring black boxes to collect 20 seconds of pre-crash data at a higher frequency rate to help better understand the actions that lead to a crash. NHTSA currently requires five seconds of pre-crash data at a slower collection rate for vehicles with EDRs.

  • Fern Britton not interested in dating again after Phil Vickery split

    The TV presenter says she is so consumed with her group of friends and social life that she doesn't want to start dating again

  • Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.” The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday. The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. “THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support st

  • Space chief hopes for 'Kennedy moment' from European leaders

    BERLIN (AP) — Josef Aschbacher recalls gazing at the night sky above his parents' Alpine farm when he was 7, trying to comprehend what he had just seen on the family's black-and-white TV set: the landing of NASA's Apollo 11 on the Moon. More than half a century later, Aschbacher heads the European Space Agency, a formidable force when it comes to scientific exploration, telecoms and Earth observation. But so far, the agency is still unable to put its own astronauts into orbit, relying on Russia

  • Thousands line up for Yellowstone reopening

    Several thousand cars, trucks and recreational vehicles are backed up in long lines at entrances to Yellowstone National Park as it partially reopens following destructive floods that closed the park last week. (June 22)

  • 401k: How workers’ 401(k)’s can be tied to emergency savings with the 2022 RISE & SHINE Act

    Jamie Kalamarides, Prosperity Now Senior Fellow, joined Yahoo Finance Live on June 15, 2022 to discuss how the new RISE & SHINE Act — also known as Retirement Improvement and Savings Enhancement to Supplement Healthy Investments for the Nest Egg Act — ties emergency savings to workers' 401(k)’s.

  • 'It's kind of the perfect time': Ryan Reynolds details Mint Mobile's counterintuitive inflation play

    Telecom company Mint Mobile is cutting rates, and Ryan Reynolds is here to tell you why: "Because we don’t hate you.”

  • VW warns of energy disruption at plants while ramping up Porsche IPO plans

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said the automaker is having to use coal instead of natural gas at the on-site power plants that provide energy to its factories in Germany.

  • Tourists return to see Yellowstone's Old Faithful

    Tourists are again back at Old Faithful, after flooding last week closed Yellowstone National Park. (June 22)

  • EXPLAINER-Could Germany keep its nuclear plants running?

    Every domestic energy source, including nuclear power, is under consideration as Germany seeks to fuel its economy and ward off a recession considered likely if faltering Russian gas supplies stop completely. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to halt the use of nuclear power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 and utility leaders have prepared for the closure of three remaining reactors by the end of 2022. The government also said in March that legal, safety and liability issues ruled out maintaining nuclear power.

  • Andrew Gillum, who lost the Florida governor's race to Ron DeSantis, pleads not guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges

    Andrew Gillum, once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, was charged in a 21-count indictment on Wednesday alleging fraud and conspiracy.