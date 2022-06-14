Flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances

EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read
Flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances

All Yellowstone National Park entrances have been closed in the wake of "unprecedented" rainfall causing "substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways," the National Park Service announced Monday.

Some roads have been washed out and others are covered in mud or rocks, according to the park service. Power has also been knocked out in multiple parts of the park, officials said.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly described it as "record flooding."

PHOTO: The National Park service is warning of road closures in the northern areas of Yellowstone National Park due to weather conditions, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service)
PHOTO: The flooding Yellowstone River undercuts the river bank, threatening a house and a garage in Gardiner, Mont., June 13, 2022. (Sam Glotzbach via AP)
More rain is in the forecast for the next few days, according to park officials, who said they don't want anyone to get stranded.

PHOTO: A house falls into the Yellowstone river due to flooding in Gardiner, Mont., June 13, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Angie Lilly via Reuters)
PHOTO: Debris after a rockslide in Gardner Canyon after heavy rains in Yellowstone National Park at Rescue Creek, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service)
The park service didn't say when Yellowstone would reopen but noted that officials need time to assess the damage and wait for conditions to stabilize.

The closure will last through Wednesday at a minimum. The park service warned that many roads could be shuttered "for an extended period of time."

PHOTO: The Lamar River erodes the Northeast Entrance Road after heavy rains in Yellowstone National Park at Rescue Creek, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service)
PHOTO: A bridge is washed out with floodwater and debris after heavy rains in Yellowstone National Park at Rescue Creek, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service)
PHOTO: The Northeast Entrance Road, near the Soda Butte Picnic area, eroded after heavy rains in Yellowstone National Park at Rescue Creek, June 13, 2022. (National Park Service)
The massive national park spans 2,219,789 acres, mostly in Wyoming but also in neighboring Montana and Idaho. Summer is the park's busiest tourist season.

PHOTO: The highway is washed out trapping tourists in Gardiner, as historic flooding damages roads and bridges and floods homes along area rivers between Gardiner and Mammoth in Mont., June 13, 2022. (Larry Mayer/AP)
