Yellowstone is the most thoroughly and unapologetically American thing on TV

Amanda Whiting
·4 min read
’I am the opposite of progress,’ John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the next governor of the Big Sky State, tells his supporters in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)
’I am the opposite of progress,’ John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the next governor of the Big Sky State, tells his supporters in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

More happens in a single episode of Yellowstone than will happen in a full season of any other series. There’s so much “show” to Yellowstone, about to enter its fifth year on the Paramount network, that it’s actually now five shows – set in the various decades since white men first rode West.

There’s 6666, a contemporary drama about a cowboy who once worked for John Dutton, the taciturn cattle rancher played by Kevin Costner in the original Yellowstone. Then there’s 1923, a forthcoming series about a different man called Dutton – this time, Harrison Ford – surviving the Great Depression. And 1883, a drama about how a different, different man called Dutton – a burly Tim McGraw – founded his ranch in the aftermath of the civil war. (There was so much to 1883 that the spin-off is getting its own spin-off; 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will be about the first Black US marshal west of the Mississippi.) If you think the most impressive TV dynasty of our times belongs to Game of Thrones, you’re in a different bubble. Yellowstone isn’t just a family-owned ranch outside Bozeman, Montana; it’s a solar system.

At the starbright centre of that universe is creator Taylor Sheridan. Bard of the modern horse opera and poet of cowboy schlock. Before Yellowstone, Sheridan was most famous for writing the 2015 Palme d’Or-nominated thriller Sicario, which he followed up with a pair of critically acclaimed neo-westerns: Hell or High Water and Wind River. Yellowstone shares the same ruggedly mesmeric landscape as those films but works in a different tonal register. In this alternate reality version of the Wild West, the white man isn’t the usurper but the face of tradition nobly standing its ground against real estate sharks and vegetarians. Here, the cowboys are the Indians. It’s the most American thing you’ve ever seen.

The show’s politics are not subtle, but they are deeply personal. “I am the opposite of progress,” John Dutton, the next governor of the Big Sky State, tells his supporters. John ran on a platform that’s anti-growth, anti-tourism and anti-developer. Anti-people, really, because most of what the coastal elites invading Montana need – like housing or even an airport to land at – poses a threat to his beloved ranch. “I am the wall progress pushes against.”

In season five, John approaches his self-serving turn into politics with the same “must I do everything myself” vexation that has become the character’s most amusing if ultimately perplexing trait. He inherited the largest ranch in Montana but from his point of view, the whole world has conspired against him. Despite having lost nothing in the last few seasons – John Dutton always outwits a foe – the man has been pushed to his breaking point, which is actually his privileged starting position. Again, it really is the most American thing you’ve ever seen.

The new season opens with a splashy double episode but by the end of the first hour, it’s clear the series will be staying the course. John, under that thick carapace of cowboy swagger, is really a hopeless nostalgic – a fragile relic of a bygone era. His acerbic daughter Beth – played by a scene-stealing Kelly Reilly – can’t heal from her childhood wounds of neglect and forced sterilisation. His livestock commissioner son Kayce – played by Luke Grimes’s scene-stealing silky head of hair – can’t win. And his adopted black sheep of a son Jamie (Wes Bentley) can’t get his family to love him. Lest we forget, Yellowstone is a prime-time melodrama in the spirit of Dynasty, albeit with prestige trappings.

Those trappings include an Oscar-nominated creator, a stirring, symphonic score, and enough acting talent to distract from the nagging sensation that you have no clue what happened on last week’s episode. (Cast members and guest stars across the Taylor Sheridan Universe include Helen Mirren, Jennifer Ehle, David Oyelowo, Timothy Dalton, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton. Even Tom Hanks shows up.) Perhaps the true hallmark of a great soap is how much insanity – murders, kidnappings, sexual violence – an audience is willing to accept as normal.

Kelly Reilly as the scene-stealing Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)
Kelly Reilly as the scene-stealing Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ (Paramount)

Yellowstone marches confidently in the direction of the past, undeterred by the hypocrisies that undergird its worldview. The only life worth living is the life of the cattle rancher but the show’s gravelly hero is really more of a ranch executive. In the fifth season premiere, it’s a novice cowboy that rides John’s horse to keep the animal fit. In fact, it’s Carter, the same boy who Beth “adopted” last season – another attempt at healing herself that didn’t take – before abandoning him to the rowdy machismo of bunkhouse life.

Carter decides he wants to be like John when he grows up. Maybe he means he wants to be stoic and principled in the face of his enemies. Maybe he wants the courage to stick to his guns even as the world weathers him. Or maybe he just means he’d like to be really, really, really rich someday. It doesn’t really matter: each possibility is a riff on the American dream – as compelling as it is empty.

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms

    While a healthy slice of America awaited Sunday's return of the hit series “Yellowstone,” star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, “Horizon.” Dutton's populist-style campaign promised to safeguard Montana values, or likely those that dovetail with the interests he's gone to extremes to protect.

  • Can’t sleep? This surprising tip may help

    For those of us who have trouble sleeping, there are now two more scientific studies to keep us awake at night. First, was a new paper presented at the European Society of Cardiology earlier this autumn. This shared the news that seven in 10 heart attacks or strokes experienced by those over 50 could be prevented if everyone got “a decent night’s sleep”. The best scores in cardiac health were achieved by those who slept seven or eight hours a night.

  • 90 Day 's Mike Is Torn When Natalie Tries to Rekindle Their Marriage: 'You Made Your Bed'

    Natalie left her husband Mike in Seattle a year ago, but tells him in PEOPLE's exclusive clip of 90 Day: The Single Life that she's willing to move back in and try their relationship again

  • 1923 First Look: See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Spinoff

    The iconic actors will portray Jacob and Cara Dutton in the new Paramount+ TV series

  • Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren head into the wilderness in first-look photos for Yellowstone prequel 1923

    "Meet Jacob and Cara Dutton."

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea