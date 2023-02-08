Yellowstone: Kevin Costner out, Matthew McConaughey in, reports claim

Yellowstone fans have been left reeling by a shake-up reportedly set to hit the series.

The Western, which is one of the most-watched shows in the US, stars Kevin Costner in the lead role as the head of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana.

Yellowstone, created by Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan, is on its fifth season, and currently has two spin-offs, with another two on the way.

But it’s being reported that Oscar winner Costner is departing Yellowstone, which will bring the series to an end.

However, it’s claimed that the torch will be handed over to another Academy Award winner: Matthew McConaughey.

According to Deadline, Sheridan and the Paramount network are hoping McConaughey will lead a “franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga”.

It’s currently not clear whether the series would also be set on the Dutton ranch, but it reportedly will inherit main Yellowstone cast members, including Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham and Luke Kirby.

The news comes after reports that Sheridan locked heads with Costner, who won a Golden Globe for the role in January, over the actor’s shooting schedules for another project.

A source for the Paramount Network said: “Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.

Matthew McConaughey may be joining the ‘Yellowstone’ famil (Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

“Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built.”

They continued: “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

The Independent has contacted reps for additional comment.

Yellowstone and its spin-offs are available to stream on Paramount Plus and Prime Video.