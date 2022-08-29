'Yellowstone' Fans, You Need to Catch Up on These Season 5 Spoilers Before the Fall

Selena Barrientos
·8 min read


Season 4 of Yellowstone ended on an emotional note. After John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) survived a fiery militia attack, it was only a matter of time before it was revealed Garrett (Will Patton) ordered it. Once Beth discovered it was Jamie (Wes Bentley)'s biological dad behind the ambush, she was determined to get revenge using the lawyer himself. While she didn’t fulfill her promise of killing Jamie, she did back him into a corner.

But where does the Dutton family go from here? Yellowstone fans are more than ready to dive into season 5. Until then, we’ve got the latest about the next chapter of the hit Paramount Network drama.

When is the Yellowstone season 5 release date?

New episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will start airing on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The first look at the upcoming new episodes was shown during the 2022 VMA Awards. In the 15-second teaser video, snapshots of Beth, Jamie, Kayce and Rip (Cole Hauser) build up the dramatic reveal of John. Wearing a black suit and a matching cowboy hat, he walks down a hallway looking determined with his daughter and Governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) by his side.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

How many episodes will Yellowstone season 5 have?

Yellowstone season 5 will be supersized with a total of 14 episodes. Speaking with Variety, showrunner Taylor Sheridan revealed that Paramount Network will split the more than two dozen episodes into “two seven-episode offerings.” Following this schedule, the first half of Yellowstone season 5 will air during the holiday season in November and December. The rest of the episodes will most likely premiere in spring 2023.

Will Kevin Costner and the entire cast be in season 5 of Yellowstone?

Given how Yellowstone’s latest episode left off, it’s almost a guarantee that most of the cast will return for season 5, including:

  • Kevin Costner as John Dutton

  • Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

  • Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

  • Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

  • Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

  • Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

  • Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

  • Finn Little as Carter

  • Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

  • Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

  • Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

  • Ian Bohen as Ryan

  • Ryan Bingham as Walker

  • Jen Landon as Teeter

  • Hassie Harrison as Laramie

  • Eden Brolin as Mia

  • Piper Perabo as Summer Higgins

  • Tanya Beatty as Avery

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Most notably, actor Jefferson White is returning as Jimmy Hurdstrom and actress Kathryn Kelly is joining the main cast roster as chief vet technician Emily. Yellowstone viewers will remember Jimmy's emotional goodbye before heading back to the 6666 ranch with his fiancé. Despite theories that Jefferson would no longer appear in the series because he would be the protagonist of the spinoff 6666, it sounds like he'll be sticking around for some time.

What's more, Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner) will return as Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities. As fans know, Caroline and Beth were on the verge of duking it out in season 4. Yellowstone fans might want to prepare to see the two not hold back in the new season 5 episodes.

In addition, the series announced that seven more actors will be joining the Yellowstone season 5 cast. After spending their tenures in recurring roles, Mo Brings Plenty (a.k.a. Mo) and Wendy Moniz (a.k.a. Governor Lynelle Perry) will now join the cast as series regulars. We'll also be introduced to four new characters who will be recurring throughout the season:

What's more, actors Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton), Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) and Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton) and will be back on our small screens.

Are there any spoilers for Yellowstone season 5?

Season 5 of Yellowstone will pick up with John campaigning to become the next governor of Montana, according to Variety.

As fans may remember, Lynelle (Wendy Moniz) asked the Dutton patriarch to step down as the livestock commissioner. After Kayce was appointed to the role, Lynelle approached John about following in her footsteps and becoming her successor. She had her eye on the U.S. Senate leaving the possibility open for him. Despite his initial doubts, he ultimately decided to accept her endorsement and unexpectedly declared his candidacy, beating Jamie to the punch. John reasoned that it was the only way to continue protecting Yellowstone from investors and builders.

Photo credit: Paramount Network/Danno Nell
Photo credit: Paramount Network/Danno Nell

While it may seem like a big feat, actress Kelly Reilly shared that he'll have the full support of the family's businesswoman. The two will quickly start figuring out how to manipulate Jamie into helping get what they want.

“Beth is going into this feeling pretty good about everything. She’s confident that things are going to be looked after better. There’s a bit of the early dynamic coming back into the show, of them having to work together,” she told TV Insider. “[Beth and John] are using Jamie to put things through that they wouldn’t be able to do. They need him working for the family. It’s like working for the mob.”

Away from the office, John is also rumored to start a whirlwind romance with Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo). Viewers first saw the environmental activist leading a protest outside of the Livestock Association offices. After she crosses paths with John, he bails her out of jail when she’s arrested and he invites her over to the ranch. The next morning, Beth bumps into Summer in the kitchen and the Dutton family member wields a knife at her. Fast forward, Summer is arrested again but this time, the judge is determined to have her do time behind bars.

All that said, actress Piper Perabo has shared that this won’t affect her relationship with John. If anything, it might just push the two even closer together. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in February, she hinted at Summer’s future with John.

"The love story is kicking into gear on Yellowstone,” she told the outlet. “I know a lot of people watch it for the cowboys and the ranch, but I watch it for the love story … We're turning up the heat. It's been a hard couple of years, let's turn up the heat for a minute."

But actress Kelly warns that Beth won't make their romance easy to achieve though. In an interview with TVLine, she spilled: "Beth wants her father to be happy. She just has no respect for this particular woman. She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their way of life ... She’s just going to quietly destroy her and it’s so easy for Beth to do that. We know it’s so easy for her to do that! That capacity for violence and cruelty that Beth has in her is quite terrifying, actually.”

As for Kayce's vision of "the end," actress Kelsey Asbille has kept her lips tight about what he meant by that. She revealed that she and fellow actor Luke Grimes know what will happen next. But for now, the Yellowstone star, who portrays Monica, chose her words carefully when speaking about the onscreen couple.

“Each season is different,” she told TV Insider about her character evolving in season 5. “You evolve and change over time, so I think season 5 Monica is going to be a different Monica, for sure.”

In regards to Kayce and Monica's second child, Kelsey tried not to reveal important details. “OK, this is the part that I’ve really got to be careful because I started reading the script, so I can’t say anything other than I’m looking forward to having my little baby bump," she spilled to the Showbiz CheatSheet. Could this mean that Avery (Tanya Beatty) might play a role in their potential demise?

Where can I watch all seasons of Yellowstone?

Despite Yellowstone airing episodes on the Paramount Network TV channel, the show isn’t available on Paramount+. (But the prequel, 1883, and spin-off, 6666, live on the streaming platform.) Yellowstone also isn’t available to watch on Hulu or Netflix. Fortunately, if you do have the Paramount Network channel, Yellowstone marathons are always on, so you can catch one live or set your DVR.

You can also watch Yellowstone on Peacock Premium. NBC’s streaming service currently has seasons 1, 2, 3 and 4 available on demand. If you don’t have a login, you can try out the service with a free seven-day trial and then sign up for Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month.

Otherwise, you can watch Yellowstone episodes on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play or Vudu.

When is Yellowstone season 5 coming out on Peacock?

Historically speaking, new seasons of Yellowstone go on Peacock weeks after the new episodes finish airing. Based on details about Yellowstone season 5 being released in two different parts, the second half will likely air in spring 2023. Yellowstone season 5 could arrive on Peacock in the early summer of 2023.

