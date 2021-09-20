'Yellowstone' Fans Are Totally Losing It Over Cole Hauser's NSFW Comment About Season 4

The countdown for new episodes of Yellowstone is officially on, and fans of the show are living for any tidbits about the premiere. Season 4 begins on November 7 with two all-new episodes. The official trailer leaves many questions about the show unanswered (namely, who survived the season 3 finale?), but a brand-new "Inside Yellowstone Season 4" video teases fans with some behind-the-scenes looks at what's to come.

In the video, actor Cole Hauser, who plays fan-favorite Rip Wheeler, sums up the season 3 finale. "John Dutton has been shot up. Beth has been blown up. Kayce, he was in a gunfight." It's worth noting that none of those characters or the actors who portray them are seen in the new footage, so their fates remain a mystery.



Then, Wes Bentley, who stars as Jamie Dutton, explains that the list of people who could be responsible for the attacks is long, "They've amassed quite a list of enemies," he explains. "It could be anyone involved in Broken Rock, it could be big-money players trying to bring the ski resort, it could be small-time criminals looking for retribution, or it could be someone right in their own living room." But one thing is for certain: Revenge is in store for whoever attacked the family. Jennifer Landon (Teeter) sums it up. "The retaliation that those who wronged the Duttons are facing is one of incomparable scale." Actor Ryan Bingham (Walker) adds, "The wrath will be coming upon someone."

But towards the end, it was Cole who dropped the mic with one line: "Everybody's gonna get ****ed up."





Those five words got fans seriously fired up. One wrote, "Rip said it best! Cannot wait for this season!" Another viewer commented, "OMG! I love Cole Hauser's comment!" Hauser posted the video on his Instagram page, and a fan wrote, "Rip with the line of the century!!! 👏👏," and another said, "OMG!!! There is going to be hell to pay!!! Now giddy up Rip and go collect!! 🐎🐎🐎👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️"

November 7 can't get here soon enough!

