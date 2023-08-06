'Yellowstone' Fans, Here's the Answer to That Jimmy Question Everyone Is Asking

Paramount Network

Just about everything in the Yellowstone universe has been in flux this year. After contract disputes with star Kevin Costner, Paramount Network announced that the original series will end after season 5. The series, promised to return in November, has been delayed indefinitely due to the the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

But fans want to know the status of one beloved character: Jimmy Hurdstrom. The ranch hand played by Jefferson White left the Dutton ranch for the Four Sixes in season 4 after his falling out with John Dutton. An extended segment of the season 5 mid-season finale focused on Jimmy's Texas life with his vet tech fiancée, Emily (Katherine Kelly).

Paramount Network

Paramount has not commented on Jimmy's future on the show, but he is expected to star on the confirmed Four Sixes (6666) spinoff. The status of that new series is uncertain. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who has bought the real-life Four Sixes ranch, explained that owning the property has given him a new perspective on the show. He said, "That, for a number of reasons, needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here. You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient."

Will Jimmy return to Yellowstone for the remaining episodes of season 5? At this time, his future is uncertain, but the show has followed his character since the very first episode, so we're not expecting to say goodbye quite yet.

