‘Yellowstone’ Fans, Harrison Ford Just Shared How He Really Feels About Kevin Costner

Don't expect a Dutton family reunion anytime soon. Harrison Ford had some words about Kevin Costner.

Harrison sat down with The Hollywood Reporter in February to talk about his latest role in 1923. Joining the Yellowstone universe as part of the prequel's cast, he plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch and great-great-grand-uncle of Kevin's character John.

Acknowledging the big boots to fill, thanks the original show's massive success, the outlet asked if he reached out to The Bodyguard star to prep for his gig. Harrison replied, "Nope."

The 1923 actor went on to explain that he wanted to forge his own path. "I wanted my own singular relationship with [co-creator and showrunner] Taylor [Sheridan] to rule my behavior and my thoughts," he told the magazine. "I didn’t want to dirty up the road with somebody else’s."

He added: "I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job."

It's not the first time Harrison's been asked about Kevin. Back in November 2022, he told E! News at the 1923 premiere that the two hadn't had a chance to catch up, but he was looking forward to it.

"I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in Yellowstone," he told the publication. "But I'm on my own path."

Evidently, his co-star Helen Mirren hasn't talked to the Yellowstone actor, either. She also told E! News: "No, I haven't spoken to Kevin, actually."

Her reasoning was much simpler, though. "I don't know him!" she said. "Maybe we'll all get together one of these days."

Harrison and Helen's thoughts emerged shortly before rumors began swirling about Kevin's possible departure. Deadline originally reported that the Yellowstone showrunners had decided to conclude the series after season 5 part 2 returns later this summer. But Paramount Network immediately shot down this notion with a telling statement.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson later told Deadline. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."

So, there may still be time for Harrison and Kevin to cross paths on the show and in real-life.

