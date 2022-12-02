For 'Yellowstone' fans, dressing up like your favorite character is as easy as scanning a QR code

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read
A still from 'Yellowstone.'
Ever wondered if you could pull off Rip Wheeler's cowboy hat or Beth Dutton's faux-fur jacket from the Kevin Costner-starring hugely popular Paramount epic "Yellowstone"?

Now, trying on a look seen on your favorite TV show is as easy as scanning a QR code.

Shop The Scenes, a virtual shop from David Glasser's 101 Studios (the production company behind Yellowstone) and Jill Martin of the "Today Show," lets fans shop for merchandise featured in TV shows or inspired by their favorite characters.

The platform offers merchandise tied to Yellowstone, its spinoff "1883" and Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

"Yellowstone" fans can buy a bit of the Dutton Ranch lifestyle with Rip's wedding band ($150) or Beth's La Femme tee ($69). If your taste more closely matches Emily Cooper's, you can also find a c'est la vie clutch ($115) or j'adore necklace ($98).

The site had over 10,000 visitors per minute at times and has sold out of Beth's $900 handbags three times. The company declined to share additional sales figures.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 is streaming now: Here's how to watch

For Yellowstone viewers, finding the items is as easy as scanning a QR code shown during the program. QR codes can also be seen on "Emily in Paris" (season three will be released Dec. 21) and the "Today Show" later this month.

Shop The Scenes says shoppers range from ages 25 to 65 and hail from Texas, New York, California and New England.

“Americans of all walks of life want to dress, decorate, and live the cowboy culture,” the company said in a statement.

Shop The Scenes' website says items seen on the "Today Show" and the "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923" are coming soon. A "Tulsa King" collection offers two branded hats, with more items on the way.

"Moving forward, we will continue to partner with and feature shows, movies, and even sports, with up to 25 new properties launching in 2023," the website reads.

'Yellowstone': Everything to know about Season 5 (and see Kevin Costner as Montana's governor)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Yellowstone' fans can look just like the characters, just scan a code

