From 'Yellowstone' to 'Elvis', here's how to watch the Golden Globe winners

Tuesday marked the first televised Golden Globe Awards in two years, making it the 80th Golden Globe ceremony overall. The star-studded event bestows awards to both television shows and movies, as well as the actors and actresses in them across various categories such as “Best Drama” and “Best Comedy”.

It was a particularly exciting night thanks to its electric host, Jerrod Carmichael and, of course, the various movies and shows recognized for their achievements. We’re here to run down all of the winners, as well as where you can watch them on streaming platforms.

How to watch the award-winning movies from the Golden Globes

The Fabelmans

Best drama

Best director (Steven Spielberg)

The Fabelmans took home perhaps the night’s biggest honor, winning the Drama category and earning Steven Spielberg his third Golden Globe in the Director category. The semi-autobiographical film stars Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, a fictionalized version of Spielberg, alongside Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Seth Rogen. While the movie is still currently in theaters, you can stream it at home for $19.99 on Apple TV, Prime Video and others.

Stream on Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best comedy or musical

Best actor in a comedy or musical (Colin Farrell)

Best screenplay (Martin McDonagh)

The Banshees of Inisherin is Martin McDonagh's fifth turn as a film writer/director, and reunited Farrell and Gleeson for the first time since 2008's In Bruges for a sharp, oftentimes hilarious glimpse into a dissolving friendship. You can catch the film (and Farrell in all his sunshine-y glory) on HBO Max.

Stream on HBO Max

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Best actress in a comedy or musical (Michelle Yeoh)

Best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert's euphoric multiverse flick Everything, Everywhere, All at Once was up for several awards at this year's Golden Globes and brought home wins for both Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan's wonderful performances. If you have yet to catch the film, you can stream it on Showtime or Paramount Plus.

Stream on Showtime

Stream on Paramount Plus

Tár

Best actress in a drama (Cate Blanchett)

Cate Blanchett earned herself a best actress (in a drama) win for Tár, which is directed by Todd Filed and stars Blanchett in the title role of Lydia Tár, a disgraced conductor in freefall. The film had a limited release this fall and has been slowly making its way over to rental through services like Apple TV and Prime Video.

Stream on Prime Video

Elvis

Best actor in a drama (Austin Butler)

Austin Butler snagged a Golden Globe this year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's elaborate biopic, which also stars Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and others. The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

Stream on HBO Max

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actress (Angela Bassett)

Angela Bassett's riveting turn as Queen Ramonda secured her a Golden Globe win for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is a followup to the original Black Panther in a world set after the death of Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa. The film has not yet come to streaming, but it will be available on February 1 on Disney+.

Stream on Disney+

Argentina, 1985

Best non-English language film

Argentia, 1985 features the story of Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo's attempt to prosecute Argentina's Military Junta. The film is directed by Santiago Mitre and stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani and Alejandra Flechner.

Stream on Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best animated film

Guillermo del Toro brought his signature whimsy and depth to a brand new retelling of Pinocchio, which swept the animation category at the Globes. The film stars Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman and others, and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix

RRR

Best original song (“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani)

Action-adventure epic RRR has enjoyed immense global success since its release and secured a Golden Globe for one of its many original songs, "Naatu Naatu" composed by M.M. Keeravani and performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The film is a tale of two revolutionaries and their fight against the British Raj.

Stream on Netflix

Babylon

Best original score (Justin Hurwitz)

Composer Justin Hurwitz took home the Globe for best original score for the music of Babylon, a period piece about late 1920's Hollywood starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Diego Calva, Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo. The film was directed by Damien Chazelle and is still playing in theaters, but when it arrives on streaming it will likely come to Paramount Plus.

Stream on Paramount Plus

How to watch the award-winning TV shows from the Golden Globes

House of the Dragon

Best drama

House of the Dragon is a fantasy show that serves as a prequel to the television sensation, Game of Thrones. Taking place 200 years before the events of the show, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen. It took home the award for Best Drama.

Stream on HBO Max

Abbott Elementary

Best comedy

Best actress in a comedy or musical (Quinta Brunson)

Best supporting actor in a drama, comedy or musical series (Tyler James Williams)

Abbott Elementary is a “mockumentary sitcom” that follows a group of passionate teachers who do their best to educate their students despite being understaffed and underfunded. Abbott Elementary won Best Comedy, with Quinta Brunson winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and actor Tyler James Williams winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Stream on HBO Max

The White Lotus

Best limited/anthology series or TV movie

Best supporting actress in a limited series (Jennifer Coolidge)

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama that follows the unraveling of guests staying at the eponymous White Lotus resort, each of whom is suffering from tricky personal lives. The White Lotus won the award for Best Limited Series and Jennifer Coolidge took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in the show.

Stream on HBO Max

Euphoria

Best actress in a drama (Zendaya)

Euphoria, which aired its second season in 2022, follows several teens as they struggle with addiction and try to find their places in the world through the chaos that is high school. Lead actress Zendaya took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama.

Stream on HBO Max

Yellowstone

Best actor in a drama (Kevin Costner)

Yellowstone is a Neo-Western drama series that follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana. Kevin Costner plays the head of this family and took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama.

Stream on Peacock

The Bear

Best actor in a comedy or musical (Jeremy Allen White)

The Bear is a comedy-drama that follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a chef who returns to his home in Chicago after his brother’s tragic death in order to help revive his late brother’s failing restaurant. Jeremy Allen White’s portrayal of Carmy won him the Best Actor in a Comedy award.

Stream on Hulu

The Dropout

Best actress in a limited series (Amanda Seyfried)

The Dropout is a biographical drama that tells the story of the disgraced Elizabeth Holmes and the founding of her ill-fated biotechnology company, Theranos. Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes won her the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series win.

Stream on Hulu

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best actor in a limited series (Evan Peters)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the controversial biographical tale of the infamous, cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. It’s set to be the first season of a true crime anthology series, which will follow other “monstrous figures” in the future. For his depiction of Dahmer, Evan Peters won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series.

Stream on Netflix

Ozark

Best supporting actress in a drama, comedy, or musical series (Julia Garner)

The gloomily-shot Ozark follows a financial planner who upends his family from Chicago after a money laundering scheme gone wrong. After relocating to Missouri, he must raise $500 million to appease a drug lord. Its fourth season was released in 2022 which led to Julia Garner taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in the show.

Stream on Netflix

Black Bird

Best supporting actor in a limited series (Paul Walter Hauser)

Black Bird is a drama series based on the true story of serial killer Larry Hall. After getting sent to prison for 10 years, Jimmy Keene gets the offer of a lifetime: if he can get Larry Hall to admit to his crimes, he’ll be set free. Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Larry Hall in the show.

Stream on Apple TV+

