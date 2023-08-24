‘Yellowstone’ creator Taylor Sheridan launching western-themed craft coffee brand

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is a writer, director, actor and now...coffee connoisseur.

The North Texas native is adding another notch to his cowboy belt through a partnership with Community Coffee on a new craft brand — “Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee.”

Named after the Weatherford-based equine facility owned by Sheridan, the coffee collection ranges from whole bean, ground and single-serve products.

“The cowboy way of life doesn’t wait for the snow to melt or the rain to break. It starts before dawn and ends after dark,” Sheridan said in a press release. “Meals will be missed, and supper worked right through. But the one thing as essential to the cowboy as his boots and saddle is coffee. It is our fuel. Bosque Ranch Craft Coffee is bold yet smooth and meant to be sipped all day. And sometimes all night.”

Bosque Ranch coffee is available online now in dark or medium roast varieties.

Coffee fans can choose from whole bean, ground or K-Cup packages to taste the cowboy blend. Branded coffee mugs and tumblers are also for sale on Community Coffee’s website.

The coffee blend fits right into Sheridan’s wheelhouse, who has dedicated his career to portraying western life on screen. Whether its “Yellowstone” or its spinoffs in “1883” and “1923,” Sheridan is all in on cowboys and cowgirls.