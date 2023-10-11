“Yellowstone”’s Cole Hauser Launches a New Coffee Line Inspired His Cowboy Roots (Exclusive)

"We want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers," Hauser said of his new Free Rein Coffee Company

Emerson Miller Cole Hauser Releases New Coffee Brand

Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser is bringing his ranch lifestyle to breakfasts everywhere.

On Wednesday, the actor, who plays Rip Wheeler, launched his Free Rein Coffee Company, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. The new brand is meant to be a “nod to the rugged spirit of the West” and pay tribute to “the hard working cowboys that [Hauser] grew up around on and off set," according to a statement from the company,

The six blends each cater to different tastes, but all have cowboy-inspired names. Heavy Spur is ideal for sippers who like a lot of caffeine, Branded packs cayenne and cinnamon for coffee drinkers who like a punch of flavor, and American Dirt is Hauser’s personal choice for a dark 100% Arabica blend.

The 12-oz. packages of ground or whole beans retail for $16 and the 12-packs of coffee pods cost $12. (There are discounts if you buy more or set up a subscription.) Plus, the brand also sells apparel and drinkware.

Emerson Miller

The Western influence of the coffee goes beyond the aesthetics. The small-batch facility is located in San Angelo, Texas and had been roasting coffee beans for over 25 years before Hauser bought it.

“With Free Rein, we're not only crafting a premium coffee experience, but also paying a heartfelt homage to the American Dream,” Hauser says in the release.

Free Rein

He continues, “As a nation built on dreams and aspirations, we want to inspire the go-getters, the dreamers, and the believers to fuel their pursuits. Just as the American Dream knows no boundaries, we aim to exceed expectations and create a legacy of our own—one that is deeply connected to our roots and the core values that shaped us. I am so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on this coffee!”

Hauser, who appeared in PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive issue, grew up in Santa Barbara and on a ranch in Oregon. He recalled a childhood filled with riding horses and "cruising around with cows and all kinds of different animals that we had," he said. "My mom would ring the dinner bell and the horse that I used to have, Cinnamon, he'd come up and drop his head and I'd just slide down his mane and ride into the house. So I've always been outdoors."

'Yellowstone's Chef Gator Wrote a Cookbook Inspired by the Show – Get His 'Favorite Recipe in the Whole Book'

Free Rein Coffee Company isn’t the only way to get a taste of Dutton Ranch right at home.

In September, Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone on-set caterer, now-cookbook author and occasional on-screen cook for the Duttons, chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau, released a cookbook filled with recipes inspired by dishes featured on the show.

Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Cookbook is full of recipes Guilbeau has made for the cast when filming in Montana and dishes that the on-screen family eats — whether it be Rip’s Fry Bread with Scrambled Eggs and Bacon or Beth’s Cheesy Hamburger Mac Casserole.

Read the original article on People.