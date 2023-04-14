Yellowstone co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison announce real-life romance

Paramount

Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are officially an item.

Known for playing lovers Walker and Laramie in the sweeping Western series, the couple appeared in Bingham's most recent Instagram upload, kissing in matching outfits in front of a fire.

"More than a spark [fire emoji] @hassieharrison," the actor/singer-songwriter said in the caption.

Harrison left a comment on the post, writing back: "I love you, cowboy."

This reveal comes a few weeks after fans began speculating the stars' relationship status following an Instagram exchange.

At the time, Bingham commented on a post from Harrison wishing her a happy birthday, to which Harrison replied: "Come say that to my face."

"I'd love to," Bingham said.

There have been rumours that Yellowstone is ending with season 5, but back in February, Jamie Dutton star Wes Bentley suggested that there's nothing in them.

"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," he said. "I know that they're still working on... working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot.

"And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

Paramount also gave an official response, saying: "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built."



Yellowstone airs on Paramount+ in the US and Canada, with episodes available to stream the next day in the UK and Australia.





