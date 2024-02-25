A ‘Yellowstone’ Clip of Beth and Rip Has Fans All Riled Up With Demands

Yellowstone is ending with season 5 part 2 in November, but fans are already praying for one couple's story to continue on.

It all started on February 16, when the Paramount Network series' official Instagram posted a throwback season 2 clip between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). As the duo sit overlooking the Dutton Ranch and discuss Beth's father John (Kevin Costner) forcing her brother Kayce (Luke Grimes) to play a bigger role in the family business, Rip feels like his place as John's right-hand man is being threatened. This leaves Beth to bring up a pivotal moment between the two from years ago.

"I remember the first time I saw you," she tells Rip in the clip. "So wild, so angry. God, you were beautiful. I remember the way you looked at him. Such devotion — I was so jealous. And the way he'd look at you. I always worried that he'd love you more someday. But he doesn't... don't leave."

"That's nothing that was ever in doubt," he responds. "This is my family, whether y'all think of me that way or not."

When fans were reminded of the memorable moment between Beth and Rip, they immediately voiced a request about the characters' — and subsequently, the show's — future.

"Now give us our Beth and Rip spinoff please and thank you ❤," one person implored on Instagram. "They are the 🔥 couple in TV History. [Beth and Rip] spinoff would be awesome," another agreed. "BETH AND RIP NEED A SPINOFF... ASAP!!" a different viewer added.

While folks will need to wait until November to see the couple's fate in the final installment, it's possible Beth and Rip's story isn't over yet. When Deadline announced in May 2023 that Yellowstone will wrap up after season 5 part 2, the outlet also noted a spinoff, potentially starring Matthew McConaughey, was in the works. What's more, the new series may feature a "handful of original Yellowstone cast members," meaning there could be more from the married duo in our future.

Fingers crossed!

