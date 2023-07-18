Yellowstone to channel-hop as result of strike

Paramount Network

Yellowstone is set to make its debut on broadcast TV this autumn in the US.

Taylor Sheridan's Western series, which is fast approaching its end with its fifth and final season on Peacock (Paramount+ in the UK), has been acquired by CBS, as the network's original scripted shows have been impacted by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

It’s unclear how the channel has acquired access to the Kevin Costner-led series, but it's set to become a weekly regular instalment in the reworked schedule.

Yellowstone will air on Sunday evenings either as a double bill (8pm-10pm) or a single episode (9pm-10pm), depending on whether CBS's NFL coverage overruns.

The reruns will kick off with the pilot and run through all five seasons, while SEAL Team and selected episodes of Blue Bloods have also been scheduled in to cover for the missing shows.

It’s not the first time CBS has aired streaming shows from Paramount+, as during the pandemic the network ran past episodes of Stark Trek: Discovery.

In another surprise announcement, BBC’s Ghosts will also air on the channel this autumn, which is already home to the US spin-off.

All four seasons of Ghosts will air on Thursdays at 9pm, after a rerun of its US counterpart.

The CEO and president of CBS, George Cheeks, told Deadline that the platform had been assessing which Paramount+ series to launch on the channel.

He explained: "We’re spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that... have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness."

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+ now.

