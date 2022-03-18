Yellowknife's movie theatre is still recovering, but the future is not all bleak

Capitol Theatre general manager Chris Wood, pictured inside the theatre in downtown Yellowknife on Mar. 15, 2022. Wood says that prior to the pandemic, the theatre had plans to undergo needed renovations, but those plans have since been postponed.
Capitol Theatre general manager Chris Wood, pictured inside the theatre in downtown Yellowknife on Mar. 15, 2022. Wood says that prior to the pandemic, the theatre had plans to undergo needed renovations, but those plans have since been postponed.

Most businesses have struggled due to the pandemic, but it's been an especially hard time for movie theatres.

Yellowknife's Capitol Theatre — one of only two theatres in all of the N.W.T. — is no exception.

After a two-year-long pandemic that collapsed the movie theatre industry, the small, independent theatre is still struggling to stay afloat.

'Everything was great' before the pandemic

Chris Wood, the theatre's general manager, says before the pandemic, things looked very different.

"We had renovation plans. We had conventions that were going to come here and use the theatre. And everything was great until March of 2020," Wood said.

Emma Grunwald/CBC
Emma Grunwald/CBC

The theatre was forced to close for five months. When it finally reopened at the end of the summer, it found another problem: widespread shutdowns of Hollywood productions meant not enough new movies were being released.

"If we had been able to stay open, we probably wouldn't have had any product to play. In fact, when we did reopen, we had to go back into the libraries and pull out some older films in order to fill the screens," Wood said.

A struggle to stay open

The theatre has been back open for nearly 16 months, but staying in business has been a challenge.

Wood says even though they did receive some funding from the federal government — enough to cover 75 per cent of rent — they were still responsible for the remaining amount, as well as taxes, insurance and utilities.

"That comes out to a hefty amount of money," he said.

Wood said the theatre's owner had to subsidize some costs himself in order for them to stay open.

Studios shift to focus on streaming

To compound the problem, major studios have restructured to make streaming their primary focus.

Last year, the studios made deals to shorten the time period that movies play exclusively in theatres. Disney, Paramount and Warner Brothers agreed to a 45-day window for 2022 and onwards — half of what it was before the pandemic

"If we're not able to open it right away and we have to wait a couple of weeks to have a free screen, then we're getting closer to the window that it's going to be on streaming," Wood said.

And that has an effect on if people are going to come see it in the theater, or [if] they [are] going to wait for it to stream."

Snack and ticket prices to increase

Since movie theatres give a high percentage of box office sales back to the distributors, the concession stand is almost as important as the films themselves.

"It's important that we get people in so that they buy snacks at the concession, because that's the real place where we make money," Wood said.

Emma Grunwald/CBC
Emma Grunwald/CBC

He said moviegoers can expect to see their concession and ticket prices increase, due to a rise in snack and oil prices as well as a staff wage increase.

"It's going to happen sooner rather than later, because of the cost. A bucket of oil used to cost me $66 bucks, now it costs me $99. Overnight, prices went up like 50 per cent on stuff," Wood said.

He had wanted the increase to coincide with the theatre's renovations, but those plans have been postponed indefinitely.

Hope for the future

Despite all of this, Wood is still optimistic.

"I still think that there's a lot to be said for the communal watching of a movie with a large group of people not necessarily related to you," he said.

He's hoping that increased capacity and the end of the vaccine mandate will bring more people back. He's also looking forward to their summer lineup, which includes new Doctor Strange, Minions, and Top Gun movies.

"The movies are starting to roll out as Hollywood is getting more and more comfortable with releasing films directly into theatres. So, I think that the future is bright. It's been a bad couple of years, but I think we will survive."

