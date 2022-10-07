Yellowknife pub acquitted of breaking COVID-19 rules

·2 min read

YELLOWKNIFE — The owners of a Yellowknife pub who were accused of violating COVID-19 public health orders say they're relieved they won't have to pay a $5,175 ticket.

The Monkey Tree Pub was acquitted in territorial court Friday of operating a dance floor on Nov. 14, 2020, which was against requirements for restaurants and bars staying open at the time.

Pub co-owners Jennifer Vornbrock and Steve Dinham said they were relieved with the outcome and that the case is over. They said they felt public health concerns could have been dealt with through better communication and education rather than through court.

"I don't think it was necessary for it to come to this. This was a lot of government money that was wasted," Vornbrock told reporters outside the courthouse.

"We firmly believe that everything we've done navigating this pandemic, we've done our best."

Deputy Judge Bernadette Schmaltz said she accepted the evidence of two liquor inspectors, who testified that the dance floor was open and they saw roughly 15 people dancing when they conducted a routine inspection after midnight. She said their testimony was "thoughtful and thorough."

But the judge said the Crown provided "absolutely no evidence" that the pub or the wider public was given notice of the public health order.

Prosecutor Roger Shepard said the order "attracted quite a bit" of media attention and commentary online. He argued the judge could take judicial notice, a rule in law that relieves parties from having to provide formal evidence if a fact is not controversial or cannot be reasonably disputed.

Schmaltz, however, said taking judicial notice of the specific contents of the order would be going too far. She said she could not convict the pub of contravening that order.

Upon hearing the decision, Vornbrock breathed a sigh of relief and said, "Oh my God." She was shaking and crying as she left the courtroom.

The owners said they are grateful to an online crowdfunding effort that helps Canadians fight fines for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

"Small businesses have a tough enough time financially as it is," Dinham said.

"Most of these places can't afford lawyers in any capacity, but especially this coming at the tail end of two years of sporadic closures, it definitely wasn't a cost that we could incur."

The pub was one of two businesses in the Northwest Territories that was charged with violating public health orders, and the only one to head to court. A charge against a grocery store in Hay River was stayed by the Crown in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 300,000 COVID deaths among seniors avoided because of vaccines, report finds

    There were 300,000 fewer COVID deaths and 650,000 fewer hospitalizations among seniors because of vaccines, according to a new report from the government Friday. The report studied seniors on Medicare insurance through the end of 2021. Promoting the new findings, administration officials described the data as reason to get vaccinated with the new booster shots ahead of a possible winter surge.

  • Explainer-What will change if federal marijuana ban is loosened?

    U.S. President Joe Biden has said he would pardon people convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession, and that his administration is reconsidering the classification of cannabis, which has been in the most dangerous category of drugs. The move has been welcomed by some as a long-overdue reform, but the effects of reclassifying marijuana are not clear, and could end up meaning more regulation rather than less. Relatively few people in the United States are convicted of simple possession in federal court.

  • U.S. Midwest, Mountain West oil activity declines in third quarter - Fed survey

    Oil and gas activity in the U.S. Midwest and Mountain West declined in the third quarter, but remains generally elevated, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said on Friday in a quarterly survey. The energy activity index fell to 44 from 57 quarter-over-quarter, but remains at one of its highest levels in the survey's history. The decline comes amid fears that a recession and high prices will dampen demand for oil and gas.

  • Russia's soldiers on a crucial front are mainly retreating from Ukraine's advances, rather than staying to fight, UK intel says

    Reports abound of Russian troops melting away and sometimes leaving behind valuable equipment as Ukraine retakes swaths of territory.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health

  • 'American Idol' Star Noah Thompson Just Surprised Fans With a Personal IG Update

    'American Idol' 2022 winner Noah Thompson gave followers a look at family time with his son Walker on Instagram. Noah and his girlfriend Angel Dixon share him.

  • Kanye West Says ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Inspired By His ‘Connection To God’

    After days of criticism over his Paris Fashion Week antics, West found a sympathetic ear in Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • NHL to use digital advertising on boards for 2022-23 season

    Every single 2022-23 NHL game will feature new digitally enhanced dasherboards as part of league's latest effort to boos ad-related revenue.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil