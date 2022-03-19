Yellowknife man finds peace during 1,700 km snowmobile ride to Arviat

·3 min read
Neco Towtongie travelled more than 1,700 kilometres by snowmobile, from Yellowknife, N.W.T., to Arviat, Nunavut. He said the journey has long been on his bucket list, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave him time to mull it over and plan. (Submitted by Neco Towtongie - image credit)
Neco Towtongie travelled more than 1,700 kilometres by snowmobile, from Yellowknife, N.W.T., to Arviat, Nunavut. He said the journey has long been on his bucket list, but the COVID-19 pandemic gave him time to mull it over and plan. (Submitted by Neco Towtongie - image credit)

The distance between Yellowknife, N.W.T., and Arviat, Nunavut, is about 1,000 kilometres as the crow flies. But as the snowmobile drives — it was more than 1,700 kilometres for Neco Towtongie.

The 44-year-old man, who is the husband of CBC Network reporter Juanita Taylor, finished the seven-day journey on Wednesday. He said it was inspired by the words of his father's late uncle.

"I used to talk to him all the time and get advice from him," said Towtongie. "He told me one time, in Inuktitut, he said: 'If you're not doing what you want, you're not going to be happy. And if you want to be happy, you have to do what you want.'"

Towtongie said those are words he lives by.

"You have to follow your heart, and my heart was in this."

Speaking to Loren McGinnis, the host of CBC's The Trailbreaker on Friday, Towtongie said he wanted to challenge himself and prove to himself he could make the journey. He also said he missed travelling because of the pandemic.

Towtongie, who is from Rankin Inlet in Nunavut, spent the first day of the trip planning his route and preparing himself in Yellowknife, where he has been living for more than a decade. He said he carried spares of everything — physically, or in mind — so his journey wouldn't turn into a search-and-rescue mission.

"Let's say I burned down my tent. What's going to happen? I know how to make an igloo, so that's my alternate," he explained. "I also had two sources of communication, a sat[ellite] phone and a [Garmin] InReach. I had two sources of heat. Two sources of light. Two blankets. Lots of food, enough gas, enough oil."

Submitted by Neco Towtongie
Submitted by Neco Towtongie

Towtongie said he carried 70 gallons of gas on his kamotik, an Inuit-style sled or sleigh. There were about 15 gallons left over when he reached his destination, after navigating landscapes with trees, mountains, rivers, open water and rocks.

"Being alone, it kind of really cleared my mind," he said. "With everything going on, with the war, with work, just it was so nice to just focus on what I had to do out there and not worry about anything going on in this crazy world we live in."

Instead, he focused on the challenges he encountered along the way.

For two days, Towtongie said he travelled through a blizzard. But after a friend helped lead him out of Łutselk'e following a day of rest, the biggest challenge was how little snow there was east of Great Slave Lake in the Barrenlands.

"I figured out a way to get around the lack of snow just by finding the drifts," he said.

Submitted by Neco Towtongie
Submitted by Neco Towtongie

Towtongie said the journey was a "pretty crazy idea," but it's one that's been on his bucket list for years. The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, gave him time to mull it over and plan.

"I just really wanted to try it, and actually I had a lot of fun."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.