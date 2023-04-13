Yellowknife Legion moves to new location, but rental dispute isn't over

The Legion operated a bar and social club on the main floor of 4511 Franklin Avenue building from 2018 to Dec. 1, 2022. (Hilary Bird/CBC - image credit)

The Yellowknife Legion may have moved up the street, but a rental dispute with its former landlord isn't over.

Don Asher, whose company, Adonis Planning Ltd., owns the building on Franklin Avenue that formerly housed the Yellowknife Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, confirmed Wednesday that he hasn't dropped his Northwest Territories Supreme Court lawsuit against the veterans' organization.

The Legion ran a bar and social club out of 4511 Franklin Avenue from 2018 until December 1, 2022, when Adonis told them to leave. The organization has since moved into the basement of its former space on the corner of Franklin Avenue and 48th Street, under Aurora Village.

In court documents from November of 2022, Asher, an army veteran and former Legion president, alleges that the Legion owes several month's worth of rent and utilities from its tenancy of the main floor and basement of 4511 Franklin Avenue. In his affidavit, Asher said he was owed a total of $235,989.

On Wednesday, Asher said he now just wants the money owed for utilities. According to his affidavit, that would amount to $15,489.

The Legion disputes that it owes the rent and utilities Asher said were outstanding.

In court documents, the Legion says it agreed to pay $10,000 per month, plus GST, for the first floor and basement of the building, and if utility costs exceeded a certain amount, it would pay a portion of the excess.

But there were problems with the basement and it was ultimately found to be unfit for occupancy.

The Legion says that when the fire marshal told them the basement was unrentable, they told Asher they would stop paying for it. Asher and the Legion disagree over what was owed on the basement and when the Legion's payments on it stopped.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Asher told CBC that he agreed that the basement was unrentable, but that the Legion had been using it and hadn't been paying the rent or utilities on it for a number of months.

Questions over signatures on lease documents

Also at issue is the lease document itself.

The Legion says that the "Adonis lease" — the lease agreement attached to Asher's affidavit — is not the lease it entered into.

Richard Jalbert, a retired RCMP member and former first vice president of the Yellowknife Legion, said in his affidavit that Asher wrongly claims he signed the Adonis lease.

"I did not sign the Adonis lease or any other lease agreement on behalf of the Legion," Jalbert states.

"I have inspected the Adonis Lease, and the second signature below the Legion's name on the last page looks similar to mine. However, I can say with certainty that it is not my signature."

In her affidavit, Tammy Roberts, executive director of Home Base Yellowknife and the Yellowknife Legion president, said she too didn't recognize the Adonis Lease.

"I can confirm that the Adonis lease is not the correct lease for the rental premises. The Legion lease… is the only lease agreement the Legion entered into. This is the lease that I signed," she stated.

"The people who signed my original contract say that's not their signatures, so they say that that contract is not legal," Asher told CBC.

"There's a second lease that was made up sometime later, signed by different members of the Legion," so there is a dispute about which lease is binding, he said.

Asher said he and his lawyer plan to bring in a handwriting expert to weigh in on which is the legal lease. He said that process could take a couple weeks, at least.

Christopher Buchanan, the Legion's lawyer, said the next court date for this case hasn't been scheduled yet.

Members pleased with current location, says Legion president

When reached by CBC, Roberts didn't want to discuss the lawsuit, but said she believes members are pleased with the Legion's current location.

"It's starting to feel like home," she said. "everybody seems to be very happy with the space."

Asher says he has new renters for the space vacated by the Legion: a virtual reality gaming hub in the basement, and soon, a Filipino restaurant or grocery store for the main floor.