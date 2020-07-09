Yellowknife gun thief's sentencing delayed to allow COVID-19 quarantine

The sentencing of a man who stole guns and jewelry from a Yellowknife home almost two years ago has been delayed again.

In territorial court in Yellowknife Thursday, the judge agreed to a request from Beau Desire-Tesar's lawyer to postpone his sentencing, which was previously rescheduled to take place July 16.

Desire-Tesar is in Nanaimo, B.C., completing an aftercare program at the Edgewood Treatment Centre, which is why his original court date was already pushed back.

His lawyer said Desire-Tesar's return flight to Yellowknife was booked for July 12, which does not allow time for the two-week COVID-19 quarantine required of anyone returning to the Northwest Territories from the provinces.

Desire-Tesar pleaded guilty more than a year ago to stealing 12 firearms, jewelry and other items from a Rivett Crescent home.

He broke into the house and stole the goods on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. Neighbours watched as his car, filled with the stolen items, got stuck in the driveway at the time.

A man Desire-Tesar called to help free his vehicle, Francois Parisella, was earlier given a five-month conditional sentence for his role in keeping the stolen items in a storage locker.

Desire-Tesar was on the run from police for almost a month after the theft, before being taken into custody in Westlock, Alta.

In agreeing to once again delay his sentencing, Judge Christine Gagnon said postponing is better than having Desire-Tesar in jail with other inmates before his time in self-isolation is complete.

Desire-Tesar, who is in his mid-30s, will be quarantining at his sister's house in Yellowknife.

He's due back in court for sentencing Aug. 7.