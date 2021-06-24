Yellowknife doctor wins Rural Leadership Award, addresses health care inequities

Dr. Ruth Wilson is a semi-retired doctor in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Ruth Wilson - image credit)

As a semi-retired doctor, Ruth Wilson didn't think she could contribute to changing Canada's health care system as she once did.

So, it came as a surprise to the Yellowknife doctor when she was awarded with the Rural Leadership Award from the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada. It honours her outstanding contribution to improving rural medical care across the country.

"It means a lot," said Wilson. "I like seeing patients day to day, but to be able to contribute at a policy level and be acknowledged — it was very nice."

Wilson moved to Yellowknife three years ago with her husband, daughter and son-in-law — all doctors now caring for patients in the city.

Before moving to Yellowknife, she worked in a number of leadership roles in the department of family medicine at Queen's University. In 2015, she was named as a Member of the Order of Canada for her leadership and contributions to primary care in Ontario.

But the work she did to receive the Rural Leadership Award was inspired by the 12 years she spent in northern and remote communities in Newfoundland, B.C. and Ontario.

Addressing health care inequities

"I'm aware everyday that we don't have good access to the kind of medical care that every Canadian deserves," said Wilson, stating that 18 per cent of the population lives in rural Canada, but only eight per cent of doctors work there.

She was the co-chair of Rural Road Map: Report Card on Access to Health Care in Rural Canada, a joint project that addresses inequitable health care realities for people living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Canada.

"I've both experienced it personally, but I also see it as an injustice in a country this big, that we can't seem to distribute our doctors well enough to meet the needs of the population."

In the N.W.T., only 45 per cent of the population has a regular doctor, nurse or medical specialist compared to the national average of 83 per cent.

This is a big concern for Wilson, who said a lack of access to a regular doctor impacts residents of rural communities immensely, because it can prevent people from accessing preventative and ongoing care of chronic conditions.

"There's actually good, hard evidence that life expectancy is increased and death rate is decreased if you have a consistent, long standing relationship with your doctor."

N.W.T. struggles to retain health care providers

Part of the issue is retention of health care providers in the territory.

"We recruit some excellent doctors," Wilson said. "We don't always retain them. People leave for a whole bunch of reasons."

One of those reasons is wanting to return home to family, Wilson said.

It's also common for doctors, especially new ones, to want to work as a specialist in a big city. Working in the North requires a broader set of skills that not every doctor may be open to, said Wilson.

Additionally, Wilson said not all doctors are comfortable working without the full range of diagnostic services that are available in the South.

Improving provider retention in the North

Over the last seven years, Wilson and the Rural Road Map team have been working to find solutions.

She said people from rural or small communities are more likely to return to them as doctors, so deans of medicine have agreed to track where their medical students come from.

One solution, recently implemented in the N.W.T., is allowing doctors to complete their post-graduate training in a city like Yellowknife. That way, they're more likely to return to that area as practicing physicians.

She's also advocating for national licensure, which ensures doctors can practice in other provinces and territories without having to apply for another license.