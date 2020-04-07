Yellowknife convenience store robber gets 18 months jail time

A woman who robbed two Yellowknife convenience stores and later kicked, punched and spit at corrections officers has been sentenced to 21 months in jail.

Cynthia Lafferty admitted robbing the stores last April. She brandished a knife during one of the robberies, thrusting it at the store keeper when he resisted. In a statement of agreed facts, the 21-year-old also admitted assaulting the corrections officers when they tried to get her to go to a meeting with her case manager.

Lafferty was sentenced on March 20.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During her sentencing hearing, her lawyer said her client was in the grips of a long-standing crack cocaine addiction when she robbed the stores.

A background report prepared for the sentencing noted Lafferty started taking hard drugs at the age of 12. Growing up in Lutselk'e, the report states Lafferty was bullied and suffered from a lack of supervision

After credit for the 305 days she's already spent in jail, Lafferty has six months left on her sentence.

Once she is released from jail, Lafferty will be on probation for two years.