'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey says she was body-shamed filming 'Coyote Ugly'

Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Stars of the Showtime hit series "Yellowjackets" – Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis – get candid about the pressures they faced as young actors in Hollywood.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the four actresses discussed their "Yellowjackets" roles, overcoming and redefining the industry's standards of success, struggles with body image and owning their experiences.

"Yellowjackets" was nominated for outstanding drama series July 12, and Lynskey was nominated for lead actress in a drama series and Ricci was nominated for supporting actress. The show alternates between 1996 and the present day following a high school girls soccer team whose plane crashes and are stranded in the wilderness for 19 months.

Christina Ricci talks 'Monstrous,' 'Yellowjackets' Emmy buzz and a role fueled by 'absolute fury'

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci,&nbsp;Tawny Tawny Cypress&nbsp;and Juliette Lewis got candid about the pressures they faced as young actors in Hollywood.
Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis got candid about the pressures they faced as young actors in Hollywood.

Melanie Lynskey said she was body shamed while filming 'Coyote Ugly'

Lynskey, 44, said she received unwarranted comments about her body while filming "Coyote Ugly."

The New-Zealand-born actress said she felt pressured to lose weight during production for the 2000s romantic musical movie starring Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko and Tyra Banks.

"All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous. I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a [size] four," Lynskey said. "That was already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me."

Lynskey shared that a costume designer once told her: "Nobody told me there would be girls like you."

She added there was "really intense feedback about my physicality, my body" and that the makeup artists on set would say: " 'I’m just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff.' "

More: Debra Messing opens up about struggling with body image during 'Will & Grace'

Melanie Lynskey, 44, said she received&nbsp;unwarranted comments about her body while filming &quot;Coyote Ugly.&quot;
Melanie Lynskey, 44, said she received unwarranted comments about her body while filming "Coyote Ugly."

In January, Lynskey told Rolling Stone she also experienced body shaming while filming  "Yellowjackets" by the production team. "They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,' " Lynskey said.

She added that her "Yellowjackets" co-stars Cypress, 45, Ricci, 42, and Lewis, 49, supported her and penned a letter to the producers about the comments.

Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis on playing 'quirky' and 'offbeat' characters

Ricci recalled being labeled as "quirky" early in her career and how in some ways she's OK with the term but in other ways, "it's a little dismissive."

Christina Ricci stars as a mom haunted by a spooky creature who wants her son in the 1950s-set horror film &quot;Monstrous.&quot;
Christina Ricci stars as a mom haunted by a spooky creature who wants her son in the 1950s-set horror film "Monstrous."

"When you say that all of us had this description, that to me speaks to a past time, when, if you weren’t the leading-lady ingenue then you were quirky and offbeat," the "Casper" and "The Addams Family" star said.

"All right, so there’s two groups for actresses? In a way, I’m fine with being in the category I’m in because what it means to me is that I have made an effort in my career to do things that I feel like I haven’t seen before."

Lewis added that it's "really neat we've all carved this path of range and specificity."

Emmys nominations 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead nominees; see the list

'Yellowjackets' stars want to protect younger actresses from what they endured

The "Yellowjacket" stars have come a long way since the start of their careers. What they've experienced in the industry has made them feel protective over co-stars Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Lewis said she developed a survival mechanism to protect her autonomy as she was self-critical of her work earlier in her career. "That’s what I’m unlearning today — to be softer," she said.

Juliette Lewis said she wants young actors to cultivate other interests in order to avoid Hollywood defining their self-worth.
Juliette Lewis said she wants young actors to cultivate other interests in order to avoid Hollywood defining their self-worth.

"This is a really remarkable industry to be a part of. I feel honored to be a part of it and what it gave me, but I do still hold on to what it took from me in my youth," Lewis said.

Lewis said she wants young actors to cultivate other interests in order to avoid Hollywood defining their self-worth.

Lynskey said she felt protective of young actresses on set and sent them an email early in production showing support. "I just was like, 'Whatever you need, if you need a voice, if you need someone to go to the producers for you, whatever you need,” and they were kind of like, 'Cool. Thanks.' They’re fine," Lynskey said.

More: 'Very concerning' body-checking trends have made their way to TikTok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Melanie Lynskey says she experienced body-shaming on 'Coyote Ugly'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘The View': Sunny Hostin Signs Multiyear Deal to Remain a Co-Host Through Season 28

    She will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines back at the table for Season 26 this fall

  • Perseid meteor shower 2022: how and where to watch in Australia

    The annual meteor shower will peak on 13 August. Find out the best time to view

  • Yes, ‘The View’ Really Invited Ron DeSantis Onto the Show

    His office's response wasn't a resounding no — but it wasn't exactly a yes, either

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to The View

    In a highly anticipated appearance on the show, Hasselbeck deployed a variety of props to convey her conservative viewpoint

  • Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'

    The Yellowjackets star would try to "not make so many f---ing mistakes" if she had a do-over.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car