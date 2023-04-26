Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson will sit out 2023 Emmys race over gendered categories: ‘No space for me’

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson has said they will not be submitting themself for 2023 Emmy consideration.

The 27-year-old Australian actor, who identifies as nonbinary, has said it would feel “inaccurate” to submit themself into a gendered category.

“It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys,” they told Variety in a new interview.

“I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

However, while Hewson won’t be competing in the acting category, they said they were in full support of campaigning for Showtime’s popular mystery series as well as their fellow co-stars.

Hewson stars as teen Vanessa “Van” Palmer on the Lord of the Flies-esque series, which unearths the bloody aftermath of a soccer team who spiral into cannibalistic colonies after surviving a plane crash.

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis lead Yellowjackets as the older versions of some of the survivors.

Liv Hewson in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

Hewson’s comments come amid an ongoing push for non-gendered award categories.

Certain award bodies, including the Independent Spirit Awards, the Grammys, the British Independent Film Awards and the Gotham Awards, have transitioned away from gendered categories in an effort to provide greater inclusivity.

Yet, the major awards shows, such as the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys, have kept their categories gendered.

In 2021, the Emmys announced that they would put “performer” on a nomination certificate or trophy at the request of any winner or nominee, but the gendered categories still remain.

Recently, in February, Broadway’s Justin David Sullivan, a nonbinary actor in the musical & Juliet, opted out of the Tony Awards consideration.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy said they hadn’t decided yet whether they would submit themselves for Emmy consideration or not.