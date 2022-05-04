Yellowjackets Showrunners Tease 'Movie Magic' — and New Details — for Upcoming Season 2

(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi". Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

This article contains Yellowjackets season 1 spoilers.

Yellowjackets' second season is on the horizon, and its showrunners are sharing details on what fans can expect.

In an interview with Variety published Monday, creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson said they are calling the upcoming season "The Winter of Their Discontent" (a reference to John Steinbeck 1961 novel The Winter of Our Discontent and a quote from William Shakespeare's Richard III).

Although Nickerson and Lyle shared that Season 2 is set to begin filming in "late summer," they said they plan to revisit the literal winter the stranded Yellowjackets soccer team was facing in Canada when Season 1 concluded.

"We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline," Lyle told the publication.

(L-R): Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS. Photo credit: Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME.
(L-R): Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in YELLOWJACKETS. Photo credit: Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME.

Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

Though Nickerson confirmed that he, Lyle and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco are still "in the writing process" when it comes to a second season, they're looking forward to finding creative ways to capture the brutal winter the show's heroines are headed towards, even with a summer film schedule.

"We're starting those production conversations and we have some really amazing and creative people on our team," Lyle said. "So this will be movie magic at play."

When Season 1 left off, the mystery of the Antler Queen was finally solved, as Lottie (Courtney Eaton) was revealed to be the one spearheading the capturing, killing, and eating of one of the survivors in the series premiere.

In the haunting closing scene, Lottie was also joined by Misty (Christina Ricci) and, in a twist, Van (Liv Hewson), who had not yet been introduced as an adult character and therefore not yet confirmed to have survived the months in the Ontario wilderness.

In Season 1, Van also suffered a crippling injury after being attacked by a pack of wolves during an expedition to get help for the group, further leading viewers to believe there was no way she could survive.

Although Showtime's president of entertainment Gary Levine's lips remain sealed on specifics about the second season, he told Deadline last December that there "will be some surprises" in store for viewers.

"There are still lots of questions about who survived, what happened out there," he shared. "There will be some real surprises in terms of that and I think some characters you may not even have met yet."

Ricci, who stars as an adult Misty (played as a teen by Sammi Hanratty), shared in an interview with The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon that she finds fan theories about the mysterious show "fascinating." She even shared she's asked some of the show's writers about their takes on the theories.

After fan-favorite Van's survival reveal in the Season 1 finale, members of the cast expressed they had high hopes for an adult version of Van to be introduced in Season 2.

Tawny Cypress, whose character Taissa has a fling with Van, said she hopes to see their adult characters reconnect, especially given Taissa's crumbling marriage with her wife Simone (Rukiya Bernard).

"Taissa's marriage seems to be in shambles," she said. "It'd be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about."

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is currently available to stream on Showtime and Hulu+.

